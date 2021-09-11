Rick Robertson of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Paducah recently won the firm's Jim Harrod Award for his exceptional achievement in building client relationships.
Robertson was one of 575 of the firm's more than 16,000 financial advisors to receive the award.
The award is named after Jim Harrod, whose many contributions during his 28-year career earned him induction into the firms' Hall of Fame in 2011.
• • •
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.