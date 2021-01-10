Longtime Paducah physician John Cecil, MD, has joined Baptist Health Medical Group, along with nurse practitioners Natalie Brenningmeyer, Jacquelyn Koepp, Eva Lock, Lindsay Martin, Christy Overstreet and Jacqueline VanWaters. Cecil provides primary care, including comprehensive and preventive care to patients of all ages from infants to adults. He offers checkups, immunizations, treatment of common medical conditions, and tips for staying healthy. He earned a medical degree from the University of Louisville School of Medicine, and completed a pediatrics residency at Norton Children’s Hospital, University of Louisville.
Leanne Adreon has been promoted to the vice president, consumer and residential mortgage relationship manager at Paducah Bank. Adreon has been with the bank for 10 years and has 19 years of experience in the financial services industry. She attended Western Illinois University, Kentucky Bankers Association General Banking School, and is a graduate of Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Paducah Class No. 29.
Sam Crane was recently promoted to loan serving specialist manager at Paducah Bank. Crane, a nine-year veteran at the bank, is a graduate of Princeton Community High School in Princeton, Ind. She also attended Murray State University. She currently is in her second year at Eastern Gateway Community College, where she is pursuing a degree in business management.
Christina Thweatt, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, has joined Mercy Health-Paducah Urology. Thweatt is a nurse practitioner who earned her degree at Chamberlain College of Nursing. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. Prior to joining Mercy Health, Thweatt worked at Baptist Health Paducah as a nurse on the hospital’s medical surgical floor.
