Bridgette Grogan has joined FNB Bank as Calloway County market team leader. She has over 13 years of banking experience having served in various roles including customer service representative office manager and consumer loan officer. Grogan is a graduate of Murray State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
•••
Kayla Bommarito recently joined Peck Flannery Gream Warren Architects with a focus on interior design as well as REVIT building information modeling. A native of Paducah, Bommarito graduated with a bachelor of fine arts degree in interior design from Harrington College of Design in Chicago in 2015. PFGW, in downtown Paducah, has been in business for 56 years.
•••
Shannon L. Eckelkamp has joined Blythe CPAs & Advisors as a staff accountant. She graduated in May, 2019 with a bachelor of science in accounting from Georgetown College, and with a master’s in business administration in December 2020.
•••
Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky announced its 2021 leadership: Officers — president — Danny Dyke (DC Electric of Benton), vice president — Ricky Tabers (A & K Construction, Paducah), treasurer — Brian McReynolds (Jim Smith Contracting Co., LLC, Grand Rivers), immediate past president — John Hale (Bill Adams Construction, Inc., Murray); directors — David Black (Ray Black & Son, Inc., Paducah), Bruce Chester (Chester Mechanical, Inc., Paducah), Mike Chumbler (Distinctive Building Products, Paducah), Chris Clark (John Clark Construction, Murray), Kyle Crass (Air-Tite Insulation, LLC, Paducah), Kirk Edwards (Kit-Mo Rental & Supply Co., Paducah), David Kelly (Keuler, Kelly, Hutchins & Blankenship, Paducah), J.P. Kelly (Triangle Enterprises, Paducah), Paul King (Peck Flannery Gream Warren, Paducah), Ben Lawson (M.P. Lawson Construction, Paducah), Michael Martin (Morgan, Trevathan & Gunn, Benton), Greg McKeel (McKeel Equipment Co., Paducah), Jeremy McKinney (Morsey Constructors, Calvert City), Aaron Osbron — Johnson (Johnson Plaster & Vinyl, Inc., Paducah), Ryan Samsil (Crown Electric, Paducah), Crystal Sanders (James Sanders Nursery, Paducah), Craig Schwettman (Pinnacle, Inc., Benton), Rory Toombs (Bass Maintenance, Calvert City).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.