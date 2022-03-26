Shirley Kelly has been named the 2021 Employee of the Year by TempsPlus, Inc. Employment Services. The award, selected from among the thousands of employees who worked for the agency the past year, recognizes Kelly’s strong work ethic and constant positive attitude in the workplace and with her co-workers.
• • •
Easterseals West Kentucky announces the addition of Cassie Wooley to the organization’s management team, as director of development and marketing. Wooley, a native of Mayfield, is a 2021 graduate of Murray State University with a bachelor’s degree in public relations and minor in nonprofit leadership studies. Her duties will include marketing, public relations and donor relations, in addition to grant writing, fundraising and other areas of community outreach.
• • •
Dr. Jonathan Chadwick, otolaryngologist, has joined Mercy Health Physicians to provide ear, nose and throat care to patients. He holds a bachelor’s degree in oceanography from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He earned his medical degree from Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and completed his internship and residency at the U.S Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth, Virginia. He served as the department head of the Medical Services Department and the sole physician for the ship’s crew and embarked Marines on the U.S.S. Ashland, LSD 48, in Virginia Beach, and was the head of the department of otolaryngology for the U.S Naval Hospital located in Guam. Chadwick next worked in private practice in Tampa, Florida, before becoming a solo otolaryngologist at Santa Rosa Medical Center in Milton, Florida.
• • •
John Ellis has been promoted to senior vice president and chief risk officer by the Paducah Bank board of directors. He is a 12-year Paducah Bank veteran, and a graduate of St. Mary High School. He earned a bachelor of science degree in marketing and finance from the University of Kentucky. In his new role, Ellis will be responsible for assessing, monitoring and guiding Paducah Bank through all aspects of risk.
