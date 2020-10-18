By SUN STAFF
Bon Secours Mercy Health — parent company of Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital — recently received a 2020 Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-Being award from Business Group on Health, a non-profit association of more than 440 large employers. The awards were presented at the Business Group’s virtual Workforce Strategy 2020 Conference. Bon Secours Mercy Health received a Silver Award for its Be Well employee well-being program. Be Well is designed to create environments that make the right behaviors easy, provide resources to guide healthy behavior and empower associates to live their best lives. Associates and eligible spouses engage with the program, accessing resources like online coaching, webinars, activity tracking, challenges and health management programs. Participation is incentivized with a Health Reimbursement Account contribution and yearly sweepstakes.
Sara Gossum Johnson, formally of Fulton, has been promoted to general manager of the Montana Division of the BNSF railroad. Most recently, Johnson served as a General Director of Transportation in the Fort Worth Network Operations Center. Johnson began her career with BNSF in 2003 as a management trainee with the Transportation Department in Fort Worth. She previously served as a train master in Clovis, New Mexico, and in 2006, moved to the Engineering Department as a supervisor of maintenance planning out of Albuquerque, New Mexico, before moving back to Fort Worth where she served in various roles with increasing responsibility in the Transportation and Service Design departments. In 2017, Johnson moved back to New Mexico, serving as terminal superintendent in Belen. She was later promoted to serve as a general director of transportation on the Southwest Division and, most recently, in the Fort Worth Network Operations Center. Johnson holds a master’s degree in business administration from Colorado State University and a bachelor’s degree in business from Samford University in Alabama.
Dawn Benefiel, APRN, has joined Mercy Health — Paducah Urology. Benefiel earned her master’s degree in nursing from the University of Southern Indiana, and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Murray State University. She previously worked as a nurse practitioner at Baptist Health Urology Medical Group.
