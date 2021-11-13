Abby Powell Wrinkle has joined Northwestern Mutual as a financial advisor. Her primary responsibilities include providing support to clients through investment management, life and long-term care planning, and construction of personalized financial plans to navigate life changes. Wrinkle is a native of Paducah, graduating from St. Mary High School. She completed a dual undergraduate degree from the University of Kentucky with a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics. Following her undergraduate program, she completed her master’s of business administration, also from the University of Kentucky. Previously, she worked for Stegner Investment Associates in Louisville. She holds Series 7 and 66 licenses, as well as life and health insurance licenses.
• • •
For the sixth consecutive year, Bryant Law Center has been selected for inclusion in the US NEWS and WORLD REPORT “Best Law Firms” 2022 list: with a regional practice area of Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs Tier 2. Firms included in the 2022 “Best Law Firms” list are recognized for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. The ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and practice areas for their abilities, professionalism, and integrity. The Bryant Law Center, with offices in Paducah and Louisville, provides services to clients in personal injury, workers compensation, criminal defense, and family law. The firm also has a national practice in mass torts and train derailments.
• • •
Lauren Sonnek, RT (R) (CT) (MRI), has been named lung screening navigator for Baptist Health Paducah. Sonnek has more than nine years of experience in diagnostic imaging and will assist patients and providers with the lung screening process. Baptist Health Paducah is an accredited Screening Center of Excellence by the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer. Low-dose CT screening for lung cancer carried out safely, efficiently and equitably saves tens of thousands of lives a year. Lung cancer is the most common cancer treated at Baptist Health Paducah, as well as the most common cancer in both men and women in the U.S. Medicare and most insurance will cover the cost of the low-dose CT lung screening for people who meet certain criteria.
• • •
Jackie Harris joined Keuler, Kelly, Hutchins, Blankenship & Sigler, LLP in November of 2019. As chief administrative officer, she provides oversight of the firm’s accounting, human resources, marketing, information technology and general operations. Her experience in professional services accounting and management spans 25 years. She has a bachelor of business administration from The University of Memphis.
Shawn Washer joined Keuler, Kelly, Hutchins, Blankenship & Sigler, LLP in June as director of billing operations, after recently retiring from HDR Engineering. He has 34 years of experience working with professional service contracts and invoicing. A licensed engineer, Washer earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Kentucky.
Teresa Redman joined Keuler, Kelly, Hutchins, Blankenship & Sigler, LLP in January. As accounting and human resource coordinator, she brings 24 years of accounting and human resource experience to the firm. Redman attended West Kentucky Tech studying accounting practices, process improvement management, and accounting software applications and analysis.
Kelli Smith joined Keuler, Kelly, Hutchins, Blankenship & Sigler, LLP in July as administrative and marketing coordinator. She has over 10 years of graphic design experience as well as marketing, administrative, and social media management. Smith has a bachelor of science degree in nutrition and dietetics with a minor in psychology from Murray State University.
