The Baptist Health Paducah clinical laboratory and pathology department has been re-accredited by the College of American Pathologists. The hospital has been accredited for nearly 50 years. The most recent two-year accreditation follows on-site assessment and established that the level of technical and administrative performance meets or exceeds national standards.
Ferdinand F. Salvacion joins The Orthopaedic Institute of Western Kentucky Pain Management Center as the clinic’s medical director. Salvacion comes from Springfield, Ill., most recently serving as medical director of the spineworks pain management program with Memorial Medical Center. He is board certified in anesthesiology and pain medicine and a member of the International Association for the Study of Pain, American Pain Society, International Neuromodulation Society, American Society of Regional Anesthesiologists, and American Academy of Pain Medicine.
Sam Wilson has been promoted to assistant branch manager at First Kentucky Bank’s Mayfield south office. She has eight years of banking experience and has been with First Kentucky since 2013, where she has held positions as banker and personal banker. Wilson is a graduate of Hickman County High School and has an associate’s degree in science from West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
