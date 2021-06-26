Paducah Power System received an American Public Power Association E.F. Scattergood System Achievement Award during the association’s recent national conference in Orlando, Fla. The award recognizes member systems that have enhanced the prestige of public power utilities through sustained achievement and customer service. PPS was recognized for its history of exceptional service and community support, its reliability rate of 99.99% for many years and progressive adopting of new technology accounting for system age and community growth.
•••
Baptist Health Paducah has named Roni Stallins, BSRT, RRT-NPS, as director of the respiratory care department, as well as neurodiagnostics and sleep. Stallins has been a respiratory therapist for 32 years, beginning her career at Baptist Health Paducah as a student. She has worked as a critical care therapist, respiratory therapist supervisor, respiratory therapist NICU clinical coordinator and as a member of the NICU transport team. Recently, she served as director of respiratory at Baptist Health Madisonville. Stallins received a bachelor’s degree in respiratory care from St. Louis College of Health Careers. As the director of respiratory care, she is responsible for the pulmonary function laboratory, as well as four arterial blood gas laboratories throughout the hospital, providing oxygen and other therapy and pulmonary diagnostics.
•••
The PTHS Site Based Council has selected Ronnie Stroud to be the new assistant principal and dean of students for the school. Stroud taught at Paducah Tilghman High School for 13 years, serving as a teacher member of the SBDM council from 2011-2018. Prior to coming to Paducah, he taught nine years in a variety of positions in the Nelson County School System. Stroud earned a bachelor of science in physical education/health as well as a master of arts in education/teacher leadership from Murray State University. In addition, he earned a master of arts in higher education/sport administration from the University of Louisville.
