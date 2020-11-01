Julie Tennyson, of McCracken County, has been selected to be a member of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence. Tennyson owns Marcum Tennyson PLLC where she is a Patent, trademark, and copyright attorney. In February 2020, she was appointed to serve as a special justice for the Kentucky Supreme Court. She serves on the boards of Sprocket, Inc. and Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center, Inc. She also serves on the Permanent Judicial Commission for the Presbytery of Western Kentucky. The Prichard Committee is an independent, nonpartisan, citizen-led organization working to improve education in Kentucky — early childhood through postsecondary — so that we will achieve a better quality of life for all residents.
Blythe CPAs & Advisors, a Paducah-based financial firm, is pleased to announce that Savana J. Ortiz has completed the Uniform Certified Public Accountant examination. Ortiz graduated in December 2019 with a bachelor of science in accounting and a master of accountancy from Western Kentucky University. She has also received an award of excellence presented by the Kentucky Society of Certified Public Accountants, in recognition of receiving the highest grade on the auditing and attestation section of the Uniform Certified Public Accountant examination for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Independence Bank has been named a Best Bank to Work For, by the American Banker Association, for the seventh year. The recognition from the ABA comes on the heels of a state designation of Independence Bank as a Best Place to Work in Kentucky for the 12h year last month. Independence Bank is a regional community bank with 25 locations in 12 Kentucky counties, including McCracken.
