Gale Hatton, vice president, manager of commercial deposit and treasury services at Paducah Bank, has earned the Certified Treasury Professional designation. Hatton has been with Paducah Bank for more than 20 years, where she has served as internal auditor, retail operations manager, special projects manager, and treasury management relationship manager. She is a St. Mary High School graduate and holds a BS in accounting from Murray State University. The CTP designation serves as a benchmark of competency in the finance profession and is recognized as the leading credential in corporate treasury worldwide.
Jennifer Franklin was recently named senior operations officer at FNB Bank. She previously served as senior deposit officer and will continue in that role along with her new position. Franklin is a 2005 graduate of Murray State University with a bachelor of science degree in economics and accounting. She also graduated from the Kentucky Bankers Association General Banking School in 2014.
Baptist Health Paducah has recently added two CT scanners to the hospital’s existing accreditation in computed tomography (CT) by the American College of Radiology. This accreditation now includes recognition in cardiac imaging. CT scanning — sometimes called CAT scanning — is a noninvasive medical test that helps physicians diagnose and tailor treatments for various medical conditions.
The Murray Bank has again earned a 5-star superior rating from Bauer Financial, an independent bank research and rating firm. This is the 17th consecutive year they have received the highest ranking. Bauer Financial reviews banks on a quarterly basis using the raw data that banks file with financial regulators. Banks are rated based on a number of financial metrics including their capital ratio, profitability and loss trend, the level of delinquent loans and repossessed assets, the market value versus the book value of the investment portfolio, regulatory supervisory agreements, the community reinvestment ratings, and liquidity.
Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital has been recognized for having high quality and cost-effective maternity care by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Kentucky.
