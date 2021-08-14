Ashley Felts Boze is the executive director of the Pennyroyal Center, a Community Mental Health Center in Princeton that provides a safety net for its clients. It specializes in behavioral health, substance use, and intellectual and developmental disabilities.
She testified at the Severe Mental Illness Task Force interim session meeting on Aug. 4 to bring to the forefront current challenges people with severe mental illness face in the center’s eight-county service region.
The primary challenges SMI clients encounter in the Pennyrile are transportation, housing, income, employment, limited resources, and engagement in mental health treatment, Boze said.
Boze said transportation is a barrier for many people in western Kentucky. In her testimony, she identified limited resources inhibit rural Kentuckians from accessing care. In addition to accessibility problems, CMHCs possess internal challenges in their pursuit to treat clients — there are 14 CMHCs in Kentucky.
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration defines severe mental illness as someone who is older than 18 who within the past year had a diagnosable mental, behavior, or emotional disorder that causes severe functional impairment that substantially interferes with or limits one or more major life activities.
Audra Hall is the coordinator of Emergency Services at Pennyroyal.
“What my team is doing is evaluating that person right where they are, determining a risk level, and what services best fit that person’s need at that very moment related to their mental illness,” Hall said. “We’re seeing them at their worst in that one moment trying to get their symptoms stabilized.”
Hall said crisis and emergency services referrals can come from anywhere, including schools, neighbors and law enforcement, among others.
The Crisis Intervention Team advisory board, established in 2001 to implement jail diversion of people with mental illness, awarded an iPad to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office following a CIT training in November 2020.
“They’re able to use that iPad whether it be during hours or after hours to get access to the mental health center quicker so we can do those evaluations from whatever location they’re at,” Hall said.
She said it’s used to access the emergency crisis evaluation, which is performed by the emergency services team — supervised by Hall. The Pennyroyal emergency services team serves SMI clients as well as any individual exhibiting a behavioral health crisis.
In 2020, the Pennyroyal Center reached 10,783 clients in its eight-county region — 5,109 (53.65%) of those were diagnosed as SMI, hall said.
Hall said the majority of Caldwell County residents are accessing Pennyroyal emergency services via telehealth settings.
Caldwell County EMS personnel conducts EMT training with a behavioral health component.
In their Psychiatric Emergencies lecture, EMT trainees are introduced to behavioral crisis and psychiatric emergency techniques.
“An EMT is not responsible for diagnosing the underlying cause of a behavioral crisis or psychiatric emergency,” according to the lecture.
EMS personnel may encounter severely mentally ill and other mentally ill persons when on an emergency call.
Individuals may exhibit acute psychosis, excited delirium, violent behavior, post traumatic stress disorder, and other behavioral and psychiatric challenges, according to the lecture. Applying a trauma-informed lens to emergency services training modules is increasingly common specifically, after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In July, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Homeless and Housing Resource Center hosted a webinar called Taking a Trauma-informed Approach with Events of Escalation.
According to the webinar, “Trauma, compounded with acute health conditions, often impacts an individual’s ability to manage their distress.”
Practicing de-escalation techniques and using a trauma-informed lens positively impact all parties involved, according to the webinar. Outcomes of taking a trauma-informed approach lead to promoting self-care, exploring crisis response plans, avoids re-traumatization, and creates a safe and secure environment.
The webinar aimed to teach participants how to become trauma-informed and be compassionate and respectful during de-escalation events.
