District-wide service changes were detailed last Friday by the Pennyrile District Health Department.
The continuing COVID-19 pandemic was reason for the update. COVID-19 appointments can be made in-person at clinics, although PDHD personnel strongly recommends calling ahead.
“While we do accept walk-ins for vaccination appointments, we highly encourage patients to schedule an appointment to avoid lengthy wait times. Appointments will be served first, and there is an additional wait time for walk-ins due to the preparation required for the vaccine,” according to a news release from PDHD. “Like many organizations, we are understaffed at all of our local health departments and are doing all we can to meet the demand and serve our communities.”
COVID Clinic Days will enable patients to wait the shortest times possible, and PDHD personnel suggests making appointments on these days.
The Livingston County Health Department will host its clinic Monday. The Caldwell County Health Department will host its clinic Tuesday. The Lyon County Health Department clinic is on Wednesday, and the clinic for the Crittenden County Health Department & Trigg County Health Department is on Thursday.
There are also service changes in COVID-19 rapid testing at the clinics. The tests are to be performed outside in vehicles. Nurses will meet patients where they are. Appointments must be made in advance by phone request.
“We have limited appointment times for COVID testing and are moving to an appointment-only service. We can no longer accept last-minute calls for this service,” according to the news release.
The local health departments are undergoing staffing adjustments — readily available and on-demand services are modified to adapt to clinic capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
