Members of the South Brownsville Fire Company from Fayette County, Pennsylvania, arrived in Princeton last Saturday with three truckloads of supplies donated by their community.
South Brownsville Chief Ron Barry said he “Googled the path of the tornado, read the names of the towns, and saw Princeton. I happened to call and Chief (Brent) Francis answered. I said ‘how can we help.’ ”
Barry and his fellow volunteer firefighters were not the only ones in Pennsylvania thinking about the people of western Kentucky. Mike Duritsky, owner of Mike’s Auto Repair and Sales in Masontown, Pennsylvania (also located in Fayette County), wanted to help the people of Princeton suffering from tornado damage.
Duritsky was joined by volunteers affiliated with his company — Todd Detrick, Gregory Ritchey and Michelle Ritchey — in transporting two flatbed trailers full of donations that included everything from canned goods, toiletry items, toys and water to dog and cat food.
Barry arrived with the first truck of supplies and volunteers from the South Brownsville Fire Company that included Captain/Treasurer Lew Hosler, junior firefighter 14-year-old Braden Barry and volunteer firefighters Kayla Wingard and Don Thomas.
They were greeted by Francis and firefighters Brandon Stalion, Chris Pool, Richard Byard, Billy Crider, Austin Cooper, Joey McCaslin, Kota Young and volunteers Stacey Menser, Cliff Southard and Adi Sullenger.
The two fire companies worked quickly to unload the supplies and exchanged t-shirts and hats with each department’s logo.
Barry and Hosler spent time visiting with Adi Sullenger, the daughter of David Sullenger who is a member of Princeton Fire and Rescue and serves as director of Princeton Public Works. The Sullenger family home sustained extensive damage during the tornado.
In addition to supplies, support and fellowship, the Pennsylvania volunteers also brought more than $5,500 in monetary donations given by members of their community along with the delivered supplies. The donation will be placed in the Caldwell County GoFundMe account being overseen by the Princeton/Caldwell County Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.