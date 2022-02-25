Cheyenne Pender wants to pursue a career in art education, but she finds that studying carpentry may help her reach that goal.
The Carlisle County High School senior is in her third year of study in the carpentry program at the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center and is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Pender said she chose carpentry because her family members had studies other subjects and she wanted to do something different.
“My brother did machine tool, and my grandpa and my dad were good at welding and mechanics, but none of them really knew carpentry,” she said. “I wanted to be able to go into a trade like them, but I didn’t want to do the same thing, and I didn’t want to be like everybody else in my family.
“I figured that carpentry suited me more — I don’t know how to explain it. It was just more attractive to me.”
Pender said she has enjoyed working with group projects in her latter two years than working in solo projects in her first year.
“It made me feel better if everybody (in the group) got something correct or everybody got something wrong because then, we could work up from there,” she said. “It wasn’t just one person against everybody else.”
Pender’s said that she knew a little about carpentry at the start because she learned some things from her grandfather, but she was happy when her first year started out easily that her instructor, Kevin Hutchens, made it more challenging.
“My first year went by in a breeze because I knew most of it,” she said. “I really liked that instead of ‘Hutch’ just letting me breeze through it, he actually got stricter on me and made it more challenging for me so it wasn’t so easy for me.”
Pender said that while she enjoys studying carpentry, the future she sees for herself lies in the arts.
“I plan on attending Murray State and getting a degree in art education,” she said. “Woodworking is included in the arts, so I’m hoping to find a way to include woodworking in my art education so that I can still use that skill, and I can also persuade others to go to vocational school or look into careers with a trade.”
Hutchens said that Pender has been one of his better students in carpentry over the last three years.
“She’s precise with her measurements,” he said. “She’s really good at finishing her painting, but she likes the building aspect of it.”
Pender is a member of the area technology center’s SkillsUSA team, which competes against other technology centers each year in different areas such as carpentry, electricity and welding.
“She’s talented, and pays attention to detail,” Hutchens said of Pender. “The projects she made during her sophomore year were really good, and she got them done quickly.”
Pender is a member of the CCHS varsity academic team and fared well in this year’s Governor’s Cup, earning Paducah Sun All-District 1 Team honors and claiming the district arts and humanities championship and composition co-championship.
She is also on the CCHS varsity volleyball team, which won the District 1 title this season.
Pender is the daughter of Laura Pender of Bardwell.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 1 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
