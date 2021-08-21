METROPOLIS, Ill. — As their year drew to a close, Teachers United in Christ weren’t quite sure what they were going to do for their 2021 annual service project.
Following last Aug. 12’s Pencils, Prayers & Praise, they’ve found an annual event.
In fact, before it was even finished, plans were already in the works for Pencils, Prayers & Praise 2022.
“I can’t be more thrilled with how things have turned out,” co-organizer Kendra Morehead said on Aug. 12, following the inaugural event. “We were very pleased with the number of staff and community there. We are already planning for next year.”
More than 40 students were in attendance and had their backpacks placed on the altar and prayed over by pastors from around the community, led by Dr. Joe Buchanan, senior pastor of First Baptist Church Metropolis.
“This is such a great way to start the school year,” said Metropolis Elementary School principal JR Conkle as he began speaking, prior to his prayer over the staff members present.
“In my mind, there’s no other profession like a teacher. You pour yourself into the youth, serving and training the next generation. As this year begins, know that everyone of you here who works at a school is valued — how important you are and how needed you are, especially in times as this. Teaching is not an individual sport — we’re in it together. And we’re better when we’re in it together.
“In these times we’re in, I think it’s very important that we encourage one another and build one another up because there are going to be ups and downs we’ll experience as a school and as a community. It’s very important we do this together.”
Cliff Easter, associate pastor/youth & families of First Baptist Church Metropolis, provided the night’s keynote thought. Using 2 Corinthians 5:17-21, Easter discussed what unites. Speaking to teachers, he reminded them they are ambassadors for God.
“Be the most positive person there,” he said. “Be the one standing there with a smile on your face, whether they can see it under your mask or not. I know there are some of you who would wear hazmat suits to go to school and love on those kids.”
Massac County High School basketball coach Joe Hosman kicked things off, reflecting on the Patriots’ championship game earlier this year.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there was no crowd, but Hosman said his players’ reactions at the game’s end told otherwise. He told the students, teachers and staff present “this is the start of championship night for you. Don’t leave it all here.”
A praise band — put together by Gavin Hayes, consisting of teachers and students — led attendees in several songs throughout the evening. WPSD Local 6 chief meteorologist Trent Okerson emceed the event.
“This has been such a blessing,” Okerson said in closing, before students went to the gym where community businesses and organizations were set up with different school supplies and The Heine Brothers provided the tunes.
Teachers United in Christ started five years ago as a Bible study group with about 15 teachers — from Massac County Unit 1, Joppa-Maple Grove District 38, Vienna, homeschoolers and private schools — and has grown to 40 members. They wrap up their study yearly with a service project.
“I walked in tonight not knowing what to expect, and I think a lot of you were probably in the same spot,” Conkle told the audience. “I can’t say how proud ... I did not realize we were going to have the Holy Spirit moving through here like that. It is just awesome.”
Easter agreed. “This is awesome. I wasn’t expecting this when Kendra called me into the library the other day going over the plan for this. All glory and honor goes to the Lord for what’s happening in this place tonight, but I thank you, Kendra, for being God’s instrument in having this. ...
“I can’t tell you how thankful I am each week when I round the corner and see this group studying together. All across this country, people are talking about the educational system and how they’re worried about different things,” Easter said. “But as long as you folks are here, I’m not worried.”
