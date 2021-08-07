METROPOLIS, Ill. — As summer begins to wind down and the calendar flips into August, thoughts begin turning toward pencils, paper and books.
To help start the 2021-22 school year, one local organization wants to add another word to that — praise — especially in light of the past 18 months and COVID-19’s impact on education.
Pencils, Prayers & Praise will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at First Baptist Church Metropolis.
“Back to school is period new beginnings,” said co-organizer Kendra Morehead. “This is a community event open to all students, teachers and the whole community to come fill up students’ hearts with excitement and focus as they prepare to face a new year of school. All are welcome to come.”
Sponsored by Teachers United in Christ, the evening is open to all students and teachers — from pre-schoolers through college in the public, private or homeschool environment — and the entire community.
Emceed by WPSD Local 6 chief meteorologist Trent Okerson, the event will kick off in the sanctuary with Massac County High School basketball coach Joe Hosman. Metropolis Elementary School principal JR Conkle will pray over staff members. A praise band — consisting of teachers and students — will lead attendees in several songs through the evening.
Students are asked to bring their backpacks, which will be placed on the altar and be prayed over by denominational pastors from around the community. As students come in, a specialized tag will be hooked on their backpack as a reminder to students that they are blessed.
There will also be speakers on different community programs, including Weekend Blessings, which provides a weekend’s worth of food to students during the school year, and Rolling in Faith, a nonprofit that creates activities and social and learning opportunities for children and adults with disabilities and their caregivers.
There will also be a photo booth.
The evening will wrap up in the church foyer where The Heine Brothers (A.J. and A.C. Heine) will DJ, providing the tunes while visitors walk through some 25 booths, all having “welcome back to school” items for the students
“We’re trying to make it as streamlined as possible,” Morehead said.
Community members and staff will have the chance to select a school and/or classroom from a tree in the foyer to pray for during the school year.
Event T-shirts will be available at the event or can be pre-ordered by email at teachersunitedinchrist.com and paid through PayPal. The cost is $20 with all proceeds benefiting Rolling in Faith.
With COVID-19 cases on the rise again, Morehead was unsure at publication time of how the event will be held — as planned; with masks suggested; with masks required; outside; or virtually on Facebook.
“We don’t want to put anyone at risk,” she emphasized.
She said an update will be given through Facebook closer to the event. For more information, visit Facebook Events and search for Pencils, Prayers & Praise to check on its status.
