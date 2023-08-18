METROPOLIS, Ill. — Bear hugs quickly followed the squeals of delight as friends who hadn’t seen each other all summer got back together during the third annual Pencils, Prayers & Praise held Friday, Aug. 11, at Metropolis First Baptist Church.
Hosted by Teachers United in Christ, the event provides “us — students, staff, the whole community — to come together, not as one church, but as the church in our community preparing ourselves to get ready for this school year,” said the night’s emcee Cliff Easter, FBC youth pastor. “It’s a neat time.”
Teachers United in Christ began around 2016 and has grown to around 50 teachers from Massac County Unit 1, Joppa-Maple Grove District 38, Vienna, homeschoolers and private schools. The group “meets all through the summer in a Bible study to prepare their hearts for the upcoming school year,” Easter said. The study is wrapped up with a service project, which in 2021 became Pencils, Prayers & Praise.
“Our goal for this event is not to just hand out free treats, but to glorify God through prayer and praise for our stellar school staff, awesome students and supportive community,” said co-organizer Kendra Morehead. “We aren’t just another school supply drive. Our goal is to unite as many community organizations, businesses and churches as we can for one cause — glorifying God.”
Morehead, a Metropolis Elementary School kindergarten teacher, noted that while Teachers United in Christ puts on the event, “we have many more educators who help make PPP happen. For example, our praise band is mostly of educators.”
That aspect, Easter said, is “neat — that our educators are doing that together. Isn’t it great that we can come together like this as a community and celebrate what God’s doing among us, to pray for Him to do greater things in our schools?”
Massac Junior High School coaches Jacob Collins and Zach Miller kicked off this year’s festivities.
Collins, the new Massac County Patriots football coach, reminded the adults, parents, grandparents, guardians and concerned community members present that as educators, “we care about and love your kids, and we’re so excited to see you.”
Miller reminded the students present that they are salt and light, using Jesus’ lesson from the Sermon on the Mount found in Matthew 5.
“Salt is totally necessary for flavor. We want to bring salt and flavor into everything we do. Salt is not bitter. Salt is not sour. We like to stay positive in what we’re doing. Students, bring positivity, encouragement, excitement into your schools,” Miller encouraged.
He then asked the crowd: “What are some things that make light to the world? … I heard somebody say the moon. The moon does not emit light. It’s a rock in the sky; its light comes from the sun. There’s a powerful lesson in there,” he continued. “By myself, I can’t do anything, but I can reflect the light that comes from ‘the Son.’ I can’t produce that light on my own. We can allow Jesus to be that light. If we reflect His glory, we can be the salt and the light. That’s what we’re called to do.”
Before leading the prayer over staff members, MES principal JR Conkle “thank(ed) God for this opportunity to allow us to come together as students, staff, community and praise God and thank Him for everything He’s done for us.”
Conkle also thanked “all the people who put this event on. It takes a lot of dedication and a lot of love.
“It is an honor to be an educator,” he continued. “We have a great opportunity not too many people have in their occupation — to make a difference. As an educator, we get the greatest of both the dark times and some of the most amazing moments a person can have in their life. Making a difference in a child’s life or your co-worker’s life, you can’t put a price on those moments.”
From an article he’d recently read, Conkle reminded staff members how they can show God and display the gospel in the schools:
• “Be humble. The best way to demonstrate Christ’s grace is by loving those who treat us unfairly. Ask God to use you in situations to model the gospel.”
• “Be in awe. As teachers, we have the privilege of being in awe of His magnificence, His creation, the complexity of language, the displaying His glory through history every day.”
• “Don’t be alone. Find other believers to pray with and encourage.”
• “Build relationships. The interaction teachers can have with their students can literally change their lives. You never know how loving and caring for your students can make an impact.”
Conkle asked all teachers and school staff present to come to the stage and before praying on their behalf reminded the audience, “On behalf of those standing here, we covet your prayers,” he said.
In his prayer Conkle asked God to, “bless this school year. Give everyone wisdom, patience, peace, strengthen and an amazing amount of love (so that) everyone will be able to go out and make a difference in a child’s life, a family’s life, a co-worker’s life. Keep your hand of protection on our schools, students, faculty and the whole community. We’re blessed with an opportunity to make difference in students’ lives. We thank you for that and ask you to bless that. We pray this event has a great impact on all the students and staff.”
Sherry Deming with Weekend Blessings provided information on the volunteer group that provides a weekend’s worth of food for students throughout Massac County. The group is “going strong,” marking its 11th year. During the 2022-23 school year, nearly 6,000 bags were given to an average of 152 hungry children over 39 weeks of the school year, costing $40,000, or $6.70 a bag.
“Because of the support of so many, children at Maple Grove, Joppa Junior/Senior High, Metropolis Head Start, MES, Massac County High, MJS, Franklin and Jefferson didn’t go hungry over the weekends during the school year. Brookport and Unity are supported by two other community churches,” Deming noted.
“As God continues to bless this program, we ask for your prayers. We’re starting out with enough (funds) to go half the school year. We know this is God’s program; it’s us coming together as a community in God’s name. Thanks to all our supporters and pray for continued blessings for the students this year.”
Joey Dunning, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Metropolis, provided the blessing over the approximately 55 backpacks gathered around the stage. Reminding the audience that “each backpack represents a special child,” he provided a “prayer for our kids. … Each and every one has their own unique gifts, personalities, smiles, talents, so much they bring. I pray they realize this year how special they are in your eyes. I pray they’ll realize how much they can contribute.”
MCHS Patriots basketball coach Joe Hosman provided the night’s keynote thought. The 2023-24 school year marks Hosman’s last as a full-time teacher and coach after 38 years at Massac.
“I look forward to retirement, but I’m going to miss what I do — being with the kids,” he said.
Among his life’s blessings, Hosman said being an educator is among his top six, which include having Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, his wife, his nine kids, his 13 grandkids who call him Poppa and gardening.
“Paul wrote that we are to be the light of the world. We should walk and talk in a way that shows the brightness of Jesus Christ,” Hosman said.
“A lot have already said tonight that’s how you act, treat people and speak. We’re supposed to be lights unto the world. Look inside yourself, because we’re all children of God and we’re made in His image; to me, that is amazing. We’re made in the image of the God who created this universe. We should learn to live, think and speak in such a way where we bring attention to the glory of God.”
Hosman shared six ways to show light to others:
• “Be kind. If we were all kind and treated others in this world the way we want to be treated, we’d see a much better place to live.”
• “Try to help someone when you see they need help.”
• “Pray for your fellow classmates and teachers.”
• “Aim high and put your dreams out there. But I’m going to tell you, dreams without hard work are nothing but dreams. I’m a believer that you can be anything that you’re capable of, but I know that you work hard to get the opportunity to do things. Have priorities in your life. Aim high, have dreams, work hard.”
• “Hang out and surround yourself with good friends. Surround yourself with encouragers who’ll help you when you need help.”
• “Remember how precious life is. Be the person who gives the meaning of love to a person.”
He reminded his audience that “this is not all there is. In life, we’re going to have some tragedy or pain. If you don’t have Christ, faith and hope in your life, I don’t know how you make it.”
He closed with a devotional that talks about fresh strength taken from Isaiah 40:27-31, a passage, he said, that “gives me confidence in Jesus Christ, even when I have doubts. It gives me the faith to know that to believe in His promises when I don’t see what I want to see.”
The program ended with members of MCHS’ Fellowship of Christian Athletes, on behalf of Teachers United in Christ, handing out bookmarks, bracelets, necklaces and pins to the students present.
Over the course of the evening, community members had the chance to select a school and/or classroom to pray for during the school year.
After gathering the backpacks from the stage, students went to the gym where community businesses, churches and organizations — including Rolling in Faith, Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition, Metropolis Public Library, City National Bank, Gideons, Metropolis Fire Department, Massac County Farm Bureau and area churches — were set up to hand out a variety of school supplies and treats.
“It’s humbling to see so many staff and students come together to praise God and pray for a good school year,” Morehead said. “This event sets the tone for a good school year and has become a back-to-school tradition that we look forward to every year.”
Morehead noted plans are already in the works for PPP 2024.
“We have some awesome plans for PPP year four,” she said. “We hope more will make this a family back-to-school tradition.”
