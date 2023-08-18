METROPOLIS, Ill. — Bear hugs quickly followed the squeals of delight as friends who hadn’t seen each other all summer got back together during the third annual Pencils, Prayers & Praise held Friday, Aug. 11, at Metropolis First Baptist Church.

Hosted by Teachers United in Christ, the event provides “us — students, staff, the whole community — to come together, not as one church, but as the church in our community preparing ourselves to get ready for this school year,” said the night’s emcee Cliff Easter, FBC youth pastor. “It’s a neat time.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In