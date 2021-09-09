A man died after a vehicle struck him as he was walking in the roadway down Ogden Landing Road Monday morning, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said.
McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton pronounced Steven Kent, 40, of DeSoto, Illinois, dead at the scene.
Kent was struck as he was walking in the roadway, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Authorities said Louis Lynn, 77, was driving the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado that struck Kent.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy Regional Ambulance, McCracken County DES, West McCracken Fire Department and Melton all responded to the scene.
