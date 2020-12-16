A Paducah man was killed after being struck by a car while walking on North Friendship Road early Tuesday morning, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff’s reports indicate Russell Fleming Jr., 38, was walking in the roadway at the intersection of Friendship Road and Kimberly Drive when he was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by Aaron Hobbs, 21, of Paducah, at approximately 5:45 a.m.
The vehicle struck Fleming in the middle of the road, according to the sheriff’s department. Fleming was pronounced dead at the scene by McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton.
Friendship Road was closed to traffic for about four hours as the accident was investigated.
