John Peck has recently accepted a position of executive vice president with F&M Bank.
“John’s vast experience in commercial and retail lending, strong leadership skills and exceptional knowledge of the communities we serve, make him a perfect addition to our leadership team,” said Sammy Stuard, president/CEO.
Peck’s resume include banking experience spanning over a 30-year career. He earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration and is a graduate of LSU School of Banking, according to a news release.
“I am proud to join the progressive team at F&M Bank,” Peck said. “I look forward to working with everyone to continue the bank’s success in existing markets, while looking for opportunities to expand the institution’s footprint.”
Recognized as one of the top independent banks in Tennessee, F&M Bank, headquartered in Clarksville, has assets exceeding $1.3 billion and operates 18 full-service banking offices in Montgomery, Stewart, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Rutherford, Putnam, Williamson and Dickson counties. The first office in Davidson will open later this year. F&M Mortgage-only offices are located in Rutherford (Murfreesboro), Williamson (Brentwood) and Davidson (Green Hills) counties.
For contact information and office locations, visit www.myfmbank.com.
