The last big city project of the year — the Peck Education Trail — came to a close Thursday, opening to the public after a ribbon-cutting in Noble Park.
Located in the wooded area next to the existing nature trail and the Cairo Road park entrance, the trail is a little more than a half mile in length. Its purpose is to provide an opportunity to label trees, fauna and nature areas, giving the community information about local ecology and habitats.
Nearly 50 people attended the ceremony, which will likely be the last official public appearance of Paducah Parks & Recreation Department director Mark Thompson. Thompson is set to retire at the end of the year.
“I can’t say enough about Lane Peck,” Thompson said. “Sometimes it takes 20 years to get a job done, and I’ve been getting to know the Peck family for nigh on 20 years.
“It’s amazing how just those initial handshakes and getting-to-know-ya’s can become a nice part of the future of the city and the parks and recreation department.”
The estate of J. Lane Peck entirely funded the trail’s construction through the Community Foundation of West Kentucky. Peck passed away in December 2016 at age 95, just 10 days after Peck gave his approval for the trail.
“My heart sank. I thought a quality project might be going down the drain, but no,” Thompson recalled. “Kevin Peck called and said that he and his family still wanted to do this.”
Kevin Peck, a great-nephew of Lane Peck, was on the scene Thursday to make remarks. He and his family cut the ribbon and led the way on the first walk of the trail.
“We’re so happy that Lane could do this for the city,” he said. “It was truly the last project he was involved in. It’s sad that he’s gone, but it’s happy to see this project come to fruition. He’d be so proud of it and so happy for it.”
The $242,690 contract between the city and Youngblood Excavating & Contracting to build the trail was approved by the city commission in September. Construction began Oct. 1.
Some of the signage has yet to be installed and, come spring, the parks department expects to develop a butterfly garden near the end of the nature trail. Additional parking has been added off Noble Park Trace, the road that enters the park from Cairo Road. Also, the Children’s Memorial Garden honoring the children killed in the 1995 Oklahoma City Federal Building bombing will be relocated to the Peck Education Trail along with 19 new dogwoods.
City Manager Jim Arndt remarked on the number of big projects the parks department had finished this year — including Phase 4 and 5 of the Greenway Trail, the Bob Leeper Bridge, improvements to the Noble Park tennis courts, the music garden in Noble Park and now this. He also called the Peck Education Trail “a legacy project for the family,” noting that it would be around for a long time.
Mayor Brandi Harless echoed those sentiments, speaking about the generosity of the community.
“The Greenway Trail was possible because of the Boyles family,” she said. “This trail is possible because of the Peck family and there are numerous other examples of families in our community who have donated to the City of Paducah with trust and confidence that their dollars will be spent in a way that is meaningful to our community.”
