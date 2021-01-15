PDHD director details vaccine plan progress

All long-term care facility residents interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine have been vaccinated or are scheduled to be in the coming days, Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster confirmed Thursday.
Koster detailed where his office stands in the vaccination effort during a conversation with The Sun that afternoon.
He also expects most health care workers who want the vaccine to have had it administered by the end of next week.
Next up on the vaccination docket, Koster said, will be the beginnings of Phase 1B (which includes individuals age 70 and older as well as school personnel).
“Within two weeks, we’ll have 100% of our school workers who want to be vaccinated, vaccinated,” he said. “These are all going to be happening at school sites.
“There’s a community-team approach to vaccinate the schools but Baptist (Health) is the leader on it.”
Working with state and hospital employees as well as law enforcement and emergency management professionals is key to the whole vaccination effort.
“Everybody’s playing their part in this and emergency management will play a significant role,” Koster said.
This will be of particular importance as mass vaccination efforts ramp up. Though no one agency or official has been given the power to determine the mass vaccination sites throughout the state, a number of locations are expected to be named in the coming weeks.
“I don’t see it being a whole lot different. Not any one organization is going to be given the credit … it’s going to be a community and state partnership to select and operate a mass vaccination site,” Koster said. “We’ll continue on with the phases of the state vaccination plan and at the point that they open up the mass vaccination clinic, if we’re into 1B, which I suspect we will be, then it will be the primary site for the 70+ population and after that the 1C population, and so on.”
For a complete document of the vaccination plan, visit www.purchasehealth.org, where area residents that qualify for the current phases of distribution can register with the department.
In other vaccine news, Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday reported a partnership with Kroger to increase vaccination distribution by setting up drive-thru vaccine centers in the state. These regional centers will open the week of Feb. 1 and will be vaccinating people through phase 1C, he said.
“Last year, when we were wondering when anybody who wanted a COVID-19 test would be able to get one, Kroger made that a reality. That testing partnership created the national model for surge testing,” Beshear said. “These drive-through vaccination sites are fantastic news all Kentuckians, and we’re grateful to the entire Kroger team for making it possible. Your help in this effort will save countless lives.”
The locations of the sites and details about ways to make appointments will be announced later in January. A website and hotline for information and registration purposes are expected to be operational by Jan. 28.
According to Thursday’s news releases from the four health departments serving the Purchase Area, there are currently 1,531 active cases across the eight-county region. So far, since March 17, there have been 14,017 cases diagnosed in the Purchase.
County-by-county totals are as follows:
• McCracken — 4,605
• Ballard — 460
• Calloway — 2,783
• Carlisle — 465
• Fulton — 347
• Graves — 2,995
• Hickman — 345
• Marshall — 2,017
To date, there have been 254 deaths from COVID-19 recorded in the Purchase Area. McCracken accounts for 79 of these fatalities. Among the other counties, Graves has the most with 75. Calloway has lost 39 residents, Marshall 34, Hickman 11, Fulton nine, Ballard four and Carlisle three.
Koster is, so far, satisfied with vaccine efforts and the plan the state has put in action.
“It’s not like there’s not been a plan. We’ve been doing it,” he said. “There’s been a state vaccination plan and we’ve been following it. I think (people) are a little bit more concerned about, ‘well, what have you been doing locally?’ well, I think this will reassure them about that. Everybody can look at that and see where they fall.”
The state’s plan, as of right now, has vaccine distribution phases mapped out through winter 2021.
In Koster’s opinion, there’s no immediate end in sight for the suggested use of COVID-19 mitigation tactics — social distancing, wearing masks and others — in the coming months, even as the vaccine distribution continues.
“I think anybody would say we’ve still got some rough days ahead of us. We’re vaccinating individuals slowly and it’s going to get better. The vaccine’s going to become more available and we’ll be able to vaccinate more of our population as we go along, which will reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “It’s just going to be a gradual, positive reduction of risk of getting COVID-19 every week. We’re still looking at a very long period of time before … everyone who wants the vaccine gets the vaccine.”
