PDHD adds self-reporting form to website

The Purchase District Health Department now has a way to have people report positive COVID-19 tests to it from the privacy of their home.
The link is found at the top of the PDHD website at purchasehealth.org. Those wanting to self-report a positive test should click on “COVID-19 Positive Report” and fill out the provided form.
PDHD Director Kent Koster said the self-reporting form was put on the website this week.
“It’s beneficial for both (the person reporting and the health department),” he said. “We are receiving a lot of phone calls from people who tested positive who haven’t received a phone call from us yet, so the self-report link is to help with the overwhelming amount of phone calls that the health department is receiving.”
Koster said the online form helps the health department in many ways.
“This form helps us to collect data that could be helpful in an outbreak situation,” he said. “It will also provide information if the patient has important questions or is requesting paperwork for school or work.
“The self-reporting form also has links to the most up-to-date guidance from the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Once an individual completes the form, they don’t have to go looking for the guidance.”
The form will work with tests taken in a doctor’s office or health department as well as at-home tests. If the positive result came from an at-home test, the form will take that person to guidance regarding isolation.
Koster said those tests are not conducted by a professional associated with the CLEA app that provides COVID-19 testing and cannot be counted in the official case counts.
“So, if an individual has an at-home test, they should still follow the guidance, but the local health department can’t provide documentation on these questions,” he said.
Koster added that people with positive test results — regardless of the source — should report them to the health department.
“Not being able to make one-on-one contact with each individual person who tests positive isn’t an ideal situation for the sick individual or for the local health department,” he said. “But, with the amount of cases we’ve been seeing during the surge, contacting every person in a timely manner is just not possible.
“The goal for the self-reporting form is to provide initial guidance and to triage questions and requests for documentation while keeping phone lines open for medical providers and long-term care facilities.”
Koster said the health department is planning to add a COVID calculator to the website in the next week. That will help people calculate their quarantine period from the time of their first symptoms.
More information about COVID-19 — including vaccination and testing information — as well as other health information can be found at purchasehealth.com.
