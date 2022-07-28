PADNWS-07-28-22 TOURISM - PHOTO

The American Quilters Society QuiltWeek is a large tourism event in Paducah, drawing thousands of visitors to the area.

 Sun files

Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau officials are encouraged by Gov. Andy Beshear’s recently-announced plans to allocate $75 million to boost Kentucky’s $8.9 billion tourism industry following the pandemic.

“Seventy-five million sounds like a lot but much of that we are not eligible for,” said Mary Hammond, PCVB executive director. “What you’re eligible to apply for depends on how much of the state’s economy and tourism and economic impact that you have on the state’s economy. So McCracken County is eligible for around $600,000.”

