Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau officials are encouraged by Gov. Andy Beshear’s recently-announced plans to allocate $75 million to boost Kentucky’s $8.9 billion tourism industry following the pandemic.
“Seventy-five million sounds like a lot but much of that we are not eligible for,” said Mary Hammond, PCVB executive director. “What you’re eligible to apply for depends on how much of the state’s economy and tourism and economic impact that you have on the state’s economy. So McCracken County is eligible for around $600,000.”
The bureau is now working on getting plans in place to put forward a grant request.
“We’ve had two days of finding out what this money can be spent on,” Hammond said. “I do think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime amount of money. We’re not going to have this kind of money again. And, so we’re very cognizant of doing things that better the whole community, like signage.
“We haven’t had new signs in over 20 years and the interstate signage is old. When signs have come down because they got hit or whatever happens to them, they haven’t gone back up. You would not believe how much all that signage is. And, now that we can afford to replace the signs, we want to do so as well as adding signs inside the city, because once you get off the interstate its not always a clear route downtown.”
Tourism is a major industry in Kentucky, bringing in around 2% of all Kentucky income in 2020 and employing 3% of all jobs in the state, according to the Kentucky Department of Tourism.
Beshear said that the funding was critical for the tourism industry in Kentucky.
“Kentucky is a world-class tourism destination, full of unique experiences that travelers and Kentuckians alike travel far and wide to enjoy,” he said.
“Our tourism industry is critical to our economic success, and now is the time to invest and support our travel partners across the commonwealth as we see our economy booming and our communities and our people reaping the benefits.”
The $75 million is part of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The act was supported by the governor and was allocated by the general assembly in their 2022 legislative session. The funds will be split into four pools before it is distributed to tourism and destination marketing organizations across the state that can show the impact COVID had on their business and that apply to receive it at the Kentucky Tourism website.
The Department of Tourism will distribute the funds over the coming weeks: $15 million will go to statewide tourism marketing efforts; $25 million will be used in a grant program for tourism commissions to market their local attractions and communities; and another $25 million will be used to attract meetings and conventions to Kentucky, bringing visitors and groups with them. The remaining $10 million will be used for multi-county destination marketing efforts.
“Both the governor and the General Assembly have been supportive of our efforts, and as a result of their bipartisan commitment, we are positioning Kentucky to lead the tourism and hospitality industries nationally,” said Mike Berry, secretary of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet.
“This additional funding support will give our tourism partners the resources to promote and showcase Kentucky as a diverse, welcoming destination full of travel opportunities and new adventures.”
