PADNWS-11-23-22 PCM FEATURE - PHOTO

New Paducah Cooperative Ministriy Executive Director Lacy Boling stands for a portrait with outgoing director Heidi Suhrheinrich in the organization’s food pantry Friday afternoon. Suhrheinrich is retiring after 24 years with the nonprofit.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

When Heidi Suhrheinrich came on board as executive director of Paducah Cooperative Ministry 24 years ago, the organization’s headquarters comprised “a little house on South Sixth Street” across from a former school that now houses Paducah Head Start.

Within ten years, the nonprofit moved into its current headquarters in the former American Legion building, and has since built its Fresh Start Village to help women struggling to find housing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In