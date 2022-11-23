When Heidi Suhrheinrich came on board as executive director of Paducah Cooperative Ministry 24 years ago, the organization’s headquarters comprised “a little house on South Sixth Street” across from a former school that now houses Paducah Head Start.
Within ten years, the nonprofit moved into its current headquarters in the former American Legion building, and has since built its Fresh Start Village to help women struggling to find housing.
As Suhrheinrich retires, following 24 years with the organization, she sees PCM at “a crossroads,” where anything is possible for the future.
“It really is a time of visioning and assessing the need in the community,” Suhrheinrich said Tuesday.
The nonprofit’s new director, Lacy Boling, brings in cumulative experiences she believes make her a well-rounded candidate to understand and address many of the needs the community faces — facility supervision and change management learned in retail, addiction and medication knowledge from pharmacy experience, housing management learned as a hall director, even navigating unemployment after a layoff.
“My skills, if you kind of pull them all together, it makes sense for me to be here,” she said.
Boling highlighted her work as an emergency responder with the American Red Cross, as informing her perspective on housing insecurity and financial struggles.
“I learned a lot about how a lot of people in our community … are on the cusp of poverty, homelessness. One financial event, one sickness, hospital stay, emergency room visit, natural disaster away from not being able to make ends meet.”
For Boling, housing insecurity is perhaps the most significant need in the Paducah area, and she hopes to build on the work Suhrheinrich and the ministry’s leadership put into Fresh Start Village to continue addressing that need.
With a master’s degree in public administration, Boling said she was always drawn toward “figuring out local communities, studying how small places work.”
And while her retail management experience gave her a foundation for working with people, she found the bottom-line focus didn’t line up with her values.
“Sometimes people are a means to an end in retail, in those corporate environments. I couldn’t practice what I believed, which is people are the end.”
While Boling said she has ideas, she’s focused on learning from her predecessors and those currently involved in PCM’s work, before forming solid plans.
“I just want to listen a lot right now. This is a great time to be curious and ask a lot of questions,” said Boling, who was named as director last week.
“Heidi has left us with 24 years of experience, but left a really nice blueprint of what it means to serve others and what PCM is to the community of McCracken County as a whole. Where I’m at right now is studying her blueprint.”
Suhrheinrich said she’s excited to see the direction Boling takes the ministry she’s given so many years to.
“I think she’s very much a people person, a caring person, a person of faith, a good communicator, a hard worker. She’s not afraid to jump in there,” Suhrheinrich said.
“I think she’s got just the right energy that’s needed at this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.