PCM

Tiffany Shemwell, Paducah Cooperative Ministry community engagement liaison, loads a fan into a car. PCM has seen an uptick in people asking for help to pay their utility bills. The organization is also giving out free fans to people in need.

 Courtesy of Lisa Boling

The local area is under a Weather Authority Alert for dangerous heat and humidity through Friday, with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s combined with heat indexes that could climb above 110 degrees. When it’s this hot, people turn up the air conditioner or keep the fan running around the clock, which can lead to an expensive power bill.

Paducah Power System said making sure an air conditioning system is well maintained, running smaller appliances rather than larger ones, making sure the duct work is good and changing air filters are all ways to help conserve power while using air conditioning during the summer months.

