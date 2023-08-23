The local area is under a Weather Authority Alert for dangerous heat and humidity through Friday, with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s combined with heat indexes that could climb above 110 degrees. When it’s this hot, people turn up the air conditioner or keep the fan running around the clock, which can lead to an expensive power bill.
Paducah Power System said making sure an air conditioning system is well maintained, running smaller appliances rather than larger ones, making sure the duct work is good and changing air filters are all ways to help conserve power while using air conditioning during the summer months.
Paducah Cooperative Ministry has seen an uptick in people asking for help to pay their utility bills. The organization is also giving out free fans to people in need. Tiffany Hart was there Tuesday afternoon, and she picked up a fan.
“I told my kids yesterday when I got off of work and I walked through the door, I said, ‘ ... It should be illegal to be this hot outside,’ ” she said.
She’s anticipating the effects the heat wave will have on her electricity bill.
“There could be months that your light bill could be $90, and they can go up to $500 or $600, and ... to be honest, I think it’s ridiculous,” she said.
She said she tries to get her kids to conserve energy.
“I try to tell them to keep the door shut. Keep the blinds closed. I have blackout curtains on my windows. But it’s still hot in our apartment,” she said.
Lacy Boling with PCM said the organization is there to help fill the need.
“For me, it’s taking care of yourself. If you need a fan, don’t be afraid to ask for one. We’ll make sure you get what you need, and I think a lot of people are afraid to say they need some help. And that’s why we exist — to help folks. There are a lot of agencies in Paducah that exist merely to help meet the need,” she said.
Paducah Power System spokesperson Andrea Underwood said the amount a bill can go up varies, but there are things people can do now to lower it.
“Know that for every degree that you can increase it, that can help you save money, but you have to find the right point that is most comfortable for you,” she said.
While this heat wave continues, Hart is grateful to the organizations that help.
“It touches my heart, because everybody struggles. My problem is that I have a pride issue. So, if I don’t like to ask for help, ... I have to basically buckle down and be like, ‘You have to do this. You’ve got kids,’ ” she said.
Underwood also said customers can reach out to Paducah Power if they are struggling with their bills. The company can look back at customers’ usage and help create habits that will help lower energy costs.
People can also conserve energy by closing curtains and blinds at home and unplugging devices that aren’t in use.
Those in the Paducah area who need a free fan or know someone who does can call PCM at 270-442-6795 or stop by in person at 402 Legion Drive in Paducah. PCM’s hours of operation are 9 a.m. to noon every Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday.
