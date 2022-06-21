The Purchase Chess Foundation will host its inaugural alumni tournament Saturday at the Paducah Innovation Hub. All proceeds will help fund scholarships through the Purchase Chess Foundation.
While the event is primarily focused on area alumni of Purchase area scholastic chess teams, the tournament is open to all chess players, especially U.S. Chess Federation (USCF) members who play scholastic (K-12) chess.
Registration will take place at the site from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., and there will be two sections: open rated, for USCF members, and open unrated, for non-members.
Each section will play a four-round Swiss-style tournament with each player getting 30 minutes to play each game. The first round for both divisions will begin at 9 a.m.
The first-place winner in each division will receive a customized wooden chess board built at the Paducah Innovation Hub by Paducah chess team players.
These customized boards can also be seen at the House of Ross Coffee & Cigar Lounge, Manly Daniel’s Barber Shop and Barrell and Bond.
A simultaneous exhibition will be given by former Murray State University chess standout David Gilchrist and his son Ian.
The entry fee for the tournament for both sections is $10. There is a guaranteed $200 prize fund for the rated section, with first place earning $100, second place $50, third place $25 and a biggest upset prize of $25. First through eighth places will each earn a recognition medallion created at the Paducah Innovation Hub.
In the unrated section, there are no cash awards, but first through eighth place will each receive a recognition medallion.
Registration forms can be found at the Purchase Chess Foundation Facebook page at facebook.com/purchasechess as a Google Docs document.
Players younger than high school age for the 2022-23 school year must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, contact organizer and chief tournament director Tom Knight at purchasechess@gmail.com.
