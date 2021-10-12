PBW collecting donations for Merryman House throughout October

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the staff of Paducah Beer Werks is looking to make a difference by collecting needed resources and donations for Merryman House of Paducah.
The local brewery will be collecting donations through the end of the month and any customer that drops off a donation will receive 1/2 off an appetizer as a thank you.
“Domestic violence is something that affects so many people in our community. The Merryman House is a bridge for both women and men to get the help they desperately need in those precious moments that they may not receive elsewhere,” PBW General Manager Foster Stacy told The Sun. “As a business we simply want to use our platform to help in any possible way that we can, and this is what they need at this current time.
“We’ve already had so many donations, but it is not even close to enough. If we can come together as a community to help them and others in their times of crisis we should do that.”
Specific items needed by the domestic violence center for all genders include deodorant, razors, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, lotions, pillow cases, earbuds, ear plugs, sleep masks, white wash cloths and towels and 4-2T diapers.
