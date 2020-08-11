Compensation in the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office dominated much of Monday evening’s fiscal court meeting.
A large discrepancy between road deputy starting salaries at MCSO and other area agencies has led to difficulty both hiring and retaining staff at the sheriff’s office.
“When you start losing guys that have 20-25 years of experience to other agencies or they retire, that’s nothing that you can just quickly replace that knowledge with,” Sheriff Matt Carter told the court. “Especially in the current atmosphere that law enforcement is out in conducting the job that they do, you’ve got to have the most qualified people that you possibly can hire to be out there making these decisions. If not it can be very detrimental.”
An MCSO deputy’s starting salary is set at $33,000, which comes in markedly lower than equivalent positions with the Paducah Police Department ($49,740), the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office ($37,520) and the Kentucky State Police ($36,000). Over half of the county’s road deputies have secondary employment, with a number of them even having third jobs.
Carter believes that it’s in the county’s best interest to have a law enforcement pay scale that’s competitive.
“We try hard over here to help supplement and ask for as little as we have to from the fiscal court,” the sheriff said. “I know there’s a lot of different areas and leaders in the county in other offices that have come with their hand out.
“We’re honestly at the brink of a crisis if something doesn’t give.”
This difference in pay has the office running on a “skeletal crew,” Carter added, often operating with as few as three deputies patrolling the county. The MCSO currently staffs 21 deputies, four less than its payroll can support, but has had trouble filling those slots due to a nationwide decline in applicants for law enforcement positions.
The sheriff hopes to be able to not only fill those spots, but add another two deputy positions.
Carter believes the current situation is untenable and would be to the detriment of the area’s residents if not remedied.
“This is either going to become very dismal or very positive, but we cannot continue to fall behind,” he said. This could mean the “mere risk of delaying response to emergency calls to the citizens that have come to expect and deserve a professional agency.
“We must take action on this now.”
An additional $570,029 per year would bring the MCSO to within 80% of the PPD’s pay scale, accounting for both payroll and increased retirement payments based on the 42 full-time sworn positions, Carter said. This total does not include any additional funds for the sheriff’s position.
The sheriff realizes that this isn’t a situation that’s going to change over night, he just wants “some hope and a plan” for his employees to be better compensated.
Commissioner Eddie Jones compared Carter’s plea for funding to a sermon: “We would all rush to the altar,” he said. “We’re going to fall all over ourselves trying to convince the public that we are the most in favor of the sheriff’s office. That being said, we’ve got to figure out what this is going to cost and how we’re going to get there.”
Jones would go on to tell Carter that, “There’s light at the end of the tunnel” in the form of funds from the insurance premium tax the county levied in the last year. These monies will start being collected in October.
Commissioner Bill Bartleman offered a second path, suggesting the use of funds that previously would have been committed to bond that have been recently paid off. This would include funds obligated towards debt service to the jail annex expansion and Teletech projects.
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer urged the other members of the court to recall why they passed the insurance premium tax in the first place.
“Let’s keep in mind that the reason we implemented the insurance tax is that we were in a bad doggone position,” he said. “I think we’re losing sight that that was to be used to give us some sort of position where we could be fiscally responsible and have some savings.”
Clymer, a former law enforcement officer, did speak in support of finding these funds and pitched a different solution: opting to take the county’s 4% increase in property tax revenue. He estimated this is something that would cost the average taxpayer as little as an additional $15 or $20 in property taxes.
Jones and Commissioner Jeff Parker expressed interest in working with the sheriff to develop a plan in the coming weeks.
In other court happenings:
• The Hendron and Lone Oak fire departments submitted their property tax rates for the year. Lone Oak increased theirs, moving from 4.7 cents per $100 to 5.2. Hendron’s rate will remain the same at 7.55.
• The $203,597.84 in July transient room tax dollars were divvied up with the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau receiving $59,875.08, the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center getting $40,569.77, the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission netting $61,829.70 and $41,323.29 going to escrow.
The next meeting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court is Aug. 24.
