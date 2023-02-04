PaxtonScholars program helps area students achieve

The PaxtonScholars program is in its 13th year of providing scholarship opportunities to African-American students from McCracken County, benefitting 78 worthy students thus far, serving as a life-changing catalyst in those students’ educational careers.
High school juniors apply for the PaxtonScholars program, and six are chosen by a panel of five judges.
The PaxtonScholars program is a part of the McCracken County Community Career Endowment Inc. (MCCCE), which is overseen by its director, Don Mitchell.
“The PaxtonScholars program was named for Fred and Peggy Paxton, who set up the endowment in 2005,” he said. “Community service is a big deal, (grade-point average or GPA) is a factor. They are all outstanding young people, and we’re glad to call them PaxtonScholars.
“We’ve got a doctor at the University of Kentucky right now, we have a pharmacist working up at Cincinnati, and we have (intensive care unit) nurses. We hear all kinds of success stories, and we just give them a little boost.”
This year’s Class XIII consists of Aleczandrea Coffie, A’nniya Harris, Syndee Harris, Kilee Minter and Alexa White, all of Paducah Tilghman High School, and Alyssa Foster of McCracken County High School.
“We give them a nice HP laptop computer that is theirs to keep,” Mitchell said. “They get a backpack to carry that in. During their junior year and their senior year, at the end of their senior year, we pay them according to their GPA, and over the last couple of years, the board has added money to these scholars.
“Then, in the first two semesters of college, they get paid according to their GPA, and the board has added money to those funds over the last few years. At the end of their first year of college, they are also able to apply for a regular scholarship for the next fall semester and after that.”
MCCCE Inc. began as a nonprofit 501c(3) organization in 2006 as an endowment set up by Fred and Peggy Paxton, who donated $1 million to the Community Foundation of West Kentucky to help set up the endowment for scholarships for African-American students in Paducah and McCracken County. The scholarships get a dividend out of that every year.
In addition to the PaxtonScholars program, the endowment continues to award scholarships and educational assistance to students who wish to continue their postsecondary educations. The Fred and Peggy Paxton Non-Endowed Fund also contributes to support the PaxtonScholars Program.
Fred Paxton was a former chairman of the board and president of Paxton Media Group — which owns The Paducah Sun and WPSD-TV — and was a publisher for The Sun.
“In 2005, (Fred Paxton) met with some community leaders — B.A. Hamilton was one, J.W. Cleary was one — and talked to them about what he could do in the African-American community to help it grow,” Mitchell said. “He understood and realized real quick that when part of our community needs help, the whole community needs help.
“That was the emphasis that he put on it: for members of the African-American community to get better jobs, to get a better education and get better diversity in employment — just to raise the tide for everybody. The endowment was started in 2006, and Fred passed away a few months later.”
Besides the PaxtonScholars program, MCCCE Inc. provides other scholarships and the Fredrickia Hargrove Mentoring and Tutoring Enhancement Program grants.
“I communicate with a lot of scholars who have been out and gone about what they’re doing in life,” Mitchell said. “Just to be an encourager to them, being able to be a part of their lives, I really enjoy it. I really enjoy working with them and seeing the hard work that they put in to get where they want to be.
“I had one of the former scholars tell me that she just passed all of her studies to be a registered nurse and she would take her test a couple of weeks later. She texted me just tickled to death that she was now a registered nurse and working at Baptist East in Louisville, where she had been working and going to school.”
The Paducah Sun will publish articles about the PaxtonScholars each Saturday in the month of February.
