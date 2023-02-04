PaxtonScholars program helps area students achieve

Members of this year’s PaxtonScholars Class XII are, front row, from left: Kilee Minter, Alexa White, Alussa Foster. Back row, from left: A’nniya Harris, Sydnee Harris and Aleczandrea Coffie.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The PaxtonScholars program is in its 13th year of providing scholarship opportunities to African-American students from McCracken County, benefitting 78 worthy students thus far, serving as a life-changing catalyst in those students’ educational careers.

High school juniors apply for the PaxtonScholars program, and six are chosen by a panel of five judges.

