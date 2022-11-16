Six local high school juniors were introduced Monday as this year’s PaxtonScholars class at a banquet celebrating recipients of funding through the McCracken County Community Career Endowment, Inc.
The MCCCE also announced the eight recipients of the Fredrickia Hargrove Mentoring and Tutoring Enhancement Program grants, each receiving $1,200.
This year’s PaxtonScholars Class XIII includes Alyssa Foster of McCracken County High School and Aleczandrea Coffie, A’nniya Harris, Sydnee Harris, Kilee Minter and Alexa White of Paducah Tilghman High School.
The application judges read letters of recommendation provided for the scholars to the audience, keeping the student anonymous. The letters contained the students’ achievements and honors and reasons for recommending them for the scholars program.
“Would any of you here like to have any of these kids as your kids or grandkids?” asked MCCCE Director Don Mitchell after the letters were read. “They are all outstanding, and they are just juniors. They are not two or three years into college.
“Just think about all the things that were read about them, where they are right now and what they can be and what they’re going to be.”
The PaxtonScholars scholarship program provides six Black high school juniors from McCracken County and Paducah public school districts with funding toward college costs based on their grade-point average during their junior and senior years of high school and their first two semesters of college.
Students received a backpack and a laptop computer to help them with their studies.
Students seeking PaxtonScholars funding take part in an application process. This year, 17 students applied for the scholarship. Counselors at the two high schools can provide information for those seeking this scholarship in future years.
The PaxtonScholars Program seeks to enhance student self-esteem, parent or guardian advocacy, peer and mentor interaction, maintenance and improvement of academic performance and preparation for college transition, all of which are unique challenges that Black students face.
Those receiving the Fredrickia Hargrove Mentoring and Tutoring Enhancement Program grants were:
• The Ninth Street Tabernacle Youth Organization.
• The LIFE Community Inc.
• The Carson Center for the Performing Arts.
• Tornado Alley Youth Services Center.
• KEYS II at Broadway United Methodist Church.
• Black Coal and Roses Society Young Ladies Mentoring Program.
• MCHS African-American Leadership Club.
• PTHS African-American Leadership Club.
The MCCCE and the eight organizations will work together to identify students needing additional instruction and place them in the most effective learning environment to benefit the student.
The selected agencies will provide reports to the MCCCE stating demographics, number of students served, number of volunteers involved and hours expended.
Partnerships with local operating mentoring or tutoring programs were determined by the MCCCE Board of Directors to be the most effective use of limited financial resources.
The program is named for the late Fredrickia Hargrove, a teacher of 27 years, the education chairwoman for the local NAACP chapter and a member of the MCCCE Inc. board of directors.
MCCCE Inc. began as a nonprofit 501©(3) organization in 2006 as an endowment set up by Fred and Peggy Paxton, who donated $1 million to the Community Foundation of West Kentucky to help set up the endowment for scholarships for Black students in Paducah and McCracken County. The scholarships get a dividend out of that every year.
In addition to the PaxtonScholars Program, the endowment continues to award scholarships and educational assistance to students who wish to continue their postsecondary educations. The Fred and Peggy Paxton Non-Endowed Fund also contributes to support the PaxtonScholars Program.
Fred Paxton was a former chairman of the board and president of Paxton Media Group — which owns The Paducah Sun and WPSD-TV — and was a publisher for The Sun.
