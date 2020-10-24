The application period for this year’s PaxtonScholars program is open, according to a release from the McCracken County Community Career Endowment board of directors.
Six talented, economically disadvantaged 11th grade African-American students from the Paducah Public and the McCracken County school systems will be selected for the program. These six students will comprise Class XI of the program. All students must be U.S. citizens.
“The PaxtonScholars Program seeks to address the various challenges that face African American high school students by incorporating enhancement of self-esteem, facilitation of parent/guardian advocacy, provision of peer and mentor interaction, maintenance and improvement of academic performance and preparation for college transition,” the release read. “Selected PaxtonScholars will have an opportunity to earn college funds by maintaining or earning higher GPAs during their junior and senior years of high school through their first two semesters of college.”
Applications and instructions can be found by contacting a school guidance counselor in either school system or by calling 270-444-6962. All applications must be submitted or postmarked by Nov. 20.
A student/parent/guardian orientation with the members of the board will take place shortly following their selection.
A grant from the Fred and Peggy Paxton Non-Endowed Fund of the Community Foundation of West Kentucky will be used to increase the amount of awards and assist in the purchase of laptops and backpacks for the cohort.
