PADNWS-09-09-22 PAXTON CHALLENGE - PHOTO

Tony Watkins, the CEO of the Community Foundation of West Kentucky, presents Heidi Suhrheinrich with a paper with the official amount raised by her nonprofit organization. Suhrheinrich is the outgoing executive director of Paducah Cooperative Ministry, which raised $76,547, the fourth-most raised among the 24 nonprofits taking part in this year’s Paxton Challenge for Charities.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

For the first time in the 21-year history of the Paxton Challenge for Charities, more than $1 million was raised through community efforts for nonprofit organizations.

While the total exceeded $1 million in 2020 and 2021, that included the matching funds provided by the Community Foundation of West Kentucky and the Fred and Peggy Paxton Endowment.

