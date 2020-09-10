The 19th annual Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities came to a close over the weekend and final fundraising figures were reconciled Wednesday, with the annual effort bringing in upwards of $860,000.
Tony Watkins — CEO of the Community Foundation of West Kentucky, the organizing group for the Challenge — was over the moon with the results.
“When people say you can’t raise money during a pandemic, that’s a myth because you can and we proved that,” Watkins told the Sun Wednesday. “To raise this much money after 20 years and in the middle of a pandemic is exceptional. It just goes to show you that the donor community knows that all of these nonprofits are going through the same thing.
“They’re all struggling and have needs, and this pandemic is affecting each and every one of them and these donors stepped up and they gave through this program.”
Though Watkins did not release precise figures Wednesday, he did name the top three fundraisers for the year. Paducah Public Schools raised the most money for the third year in a row, followed by Paducah Cooperative Ministry and Beyond Uganda.
All of the funds raised, Watkins noted, goes directly back to the organizations to use for operational or programming expenses with a matching donation going into an endowment.
“It makes our community a better place to live. That’s the great thing about this program,” he said. “The matching money goes into an endowment that’s for the nonprofits and perpetuates the good that they can do down the road somewhere. That’s a win-win-win situation all the way around.”
As many as 18 of the participating nonprofits maxed out on their matching donation for the year, Watkins added, though the total matching donation amount is currently not set. It could be as much as $10,000. He expects that to be announced at an eventual celebratory event targeted for November or December.
“I’m just sad that we couldn’t pull off our celebration, which was supposed to be (today),” Watkins said. “We’ve had to postpone it until some of these mandates and restrictions (due to COVID-19) are taken off and we can invite the public and the community in to really have a celebration.”
Though the pandemic cast a grim shadow over the fundraising window, Watkins is proud of the event’s achievement, the local donor community and the nonprofits.
“I had all of the faith in the world in our donors and in our nonprofits that we could do this, and they just proved my point. When you come together in partnership and for a good endeavor, you usually come out on top.”
