Paxton Challenge

For 22 years, the Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities has helped local nonprofits raise money to benefit the community.

 Carly Dick | The Sun

PADUCAH — For 22 years, the Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities has helped local nonprofits raise money to benefit the community. The participating nonprofits gathered Thursday morning to celebrate the money raised during the event.

Put on by the Community Foundation of Western Kentucky, the Paxton Challenge for Charities hoped to exceed last year’s proceeds of $1.2 million. That hope became a reality, raising more than $1.3 million for local charities.

