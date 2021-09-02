The fundraising efforts for the 20th annual Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities ended earlier this week, but organizers have decided to forgo their usual celebration again this year due to rising COVID-19 concerns.
The Sept. 9 celebration event that would have included an announcement of the amount raised by the 23 participating local nonprofits was called off “because many of (the) attendees and sponsor(s) have said they can’t attend,” said Tony Watkins, CEO of the Community Foundation of West Kentucky, the organizing group for the Challenge.
Last year’s celebratory event was held virtually via Zoom, announcing the more than $860,000 raised by the group plus a matching donation from the Paxton endowment to make it around $1.1 million overall. There will be no such video conference this year, but Watkins is hoping the fundraising was just as productive.
“Topping last year will be a challenge within itself,” Watkins told The Sun. “Raising $1.1 million in the middle of the COVID situation was amazing, but over the years I’ve learned two things, never under estimate what this community can do and never and I mean never put a lid on what the Lord can do”.
Watkins expects to release the fundraising totals to the media on Sept. 8.
Follow Derek Operle on Twitter, @PaducahSunArts. He can also on be found on Facebook via the Derek Operle // Paducah Sun Arts Reporter page.
