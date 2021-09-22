The 2021 Fred Paxton Challenge For Charities set another record this year, raising more than $1.1 million for the second straight year.
Twenty-three area nonprofits joined together over 90 days to raise support for their organizations. At the end of that 90-day period, the Community Foundation of West Kentucky with support from the Fred and Peggy Paxton Endowment matches what these organizations raise.
All the organizations are McCracken County based and serve the community, according to a news release from Community Foundation of West Kentucky.
This year, organizations raised $938,591.49 for their respective charity. The Paxton Endowment again exceeded expectation by more than doubling the announced matching amount to $228,191.72, or a 100% match for each qualified dollar raised. An organization must raise $2,500 to qualify for the matching funds and the most they can receive is $10,000 per organization.
Those matching funds are directed to a permanent endowment fund in the organization’s name with the Community Foundation, all the other raised funds are granted back to the organization at 100% to use as they see fit, according to the news release.
The top five fundraising organizations for 2021 was the Paducah School System followed by Hope Unlimited, the Merryman House, Paducah Cooperative Ministry and Beyond Uganda.
UBS is the corporate sponsor of this event and has been since its inception in 2000.
