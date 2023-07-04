A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans asphalt paving along a section of KY 293 in Lyon County starting Wednesday, July 5, according to a KYTC news release.
The work zone for this paving project along KY 293 runs from mile point 0.0 at the KY 93 intersection extending eastward through the Interstate 24 Eddyville-Princeton Exit 45 interchange to the 1 mile marker, according to the news release. This work zone includes the intersections with the eastbound and westbound ramps at Exit 45, as well as the intersections with KY 818 North and KY 818 South.
