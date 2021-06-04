A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is preparing for a project to replace or repair concrete along the westbound lanes of Interstate 24, with work beginning June 1.
The work zone runs from the 69 to 51 mile markers through parts of Trigg, Caldwell and Lyon counties. Eastbound lanes will carry 2-way traffic while 10 miles of the westbound side is closed for reconstruction.
Construction barrels will be used to establish lane restrictions until installation starts on a centerline barrier wall about June 7. When installation begins, eastbound traffic will be restricted to one lane. Once the barrier wall is in place, the contractor will set a date for westbound traffic to be shifted to one lane, according to the cabinet.
KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat said eastbound I-24 traffic will be restricted to one lane with the lane restriction lengthening as the barrier wall installation progresses over several weeks.
“Some of our commuters will recall that last year the work zone included some pretty restricted driving,” Poat said. “This year two-way traffic will be running on the new concrete placed along the eastbound lanes during the 2020 construction season. ... Having new concrete along the two-way section should help traffic to move much smoother.”
Poat noted there will be a strictly enforced 55 mph work zone speed limit with an enhanced police presence.
Truckers should be aware there will be two different maximum load widths — 15 feet for eastbound vehicles and 12 feet for those going west, due to the barrier wall.
To get traffic advisories and alerts for KYTC District 1 counties via email, go to https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651 and click on the District 1 counties you regularly drive through, or for any of the specialty corridors you travel. Be sure to check your SPAM filtering to assure “Gov Delivery” is on your approved list.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.