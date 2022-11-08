U.S. Sen. Rand Paul visited Paducah Monday with a stop at Midwest Aviation to read his midterms forecast of a “Red tsunami” and the bemoaning of pundits.
The crowd of some 40 cheered, waving signs with the senator’s name.
But defining himself by his opponents isn’t a habit of Paul’s, who instead spent most of his speech tackling inflation and fiscal responsibility.
“We (Republicans) believe in the dispersion of power and the separation of checks-and-balances, as James Madison put it — to pit ambition against ambition,” said Paul, standing next to his wife, Kelley. “We are the party that ultimately believes in less central power.”
“President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama are saying democracy is on the ballot … Democracy is the ballot.”
He noted the Federal Reserve Board’s recent decision to hike interest rates, placing Americans “between a rock and a hard place.”
“If we do nothing about the inflation, it’ll get worse. If we raise the interest rates, it may kill the inflation, but it also may kill the economy,” Paul said. “How do we fix it? First, quit digging the hole.”
Paul acknowledged his vote against President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, touting skepticism over its practicality and praising commonwealth legislators for accruing a rainy day fund of some $2 billion.
State Representatives Randy Bridges, R, District 3, and Steven Rudy, R-District 1, also the House Majority Floor Leader, attended to welcome the senator.
“That’s a contrast between state and federal,” he said. “You had the flooding in (eastern Kentucky) and the tornado (in Mayfield), but they didn’t have to borrow money. They took it out of their savings and helped people in need.”
“What’s the rainy day account in Washington?” The crowd laughed. “Minus $31 trillion.”
Still, Paul noted a divided country — death threats, “white powder” sent to lawmakers’ homes, and the 2017 Congressional baseball shooting when Steve Scalise, then District 1-R Louisiana and House Minority Whip, nearly died when a gunman opened fire.
“One person was shot 10 feet from me. I’ve seen political violence,” he said. “The only thing the government needs to control is violence, not rule others in their private lives.”
He voiced support for election reform, asking a rhetorical question — How is voter suppression going on when voter turnout is bigger than ever?
“I’m not worried about Kentucky; we’re in control of everything here,” he said. “But when they tell you on TV not to be alarmed if it takes a couple of weeks to count the votes — I’m alarmed.”
He referenced the recent conviction of former Pennsylvania Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers — who held office in the 70s — charged with election fraud in 2020.
He repeated his intent to investigate Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the President, who recently announced his retirement.
“When we win — and we will win big, I promise you this — I will subpoena every last scrap of Fauci’s records,” he said. “We will have legislation that prohibits your tax dollars from going to any lab in Wuhan, China.”
He made Orwellian references to the federal government and Big Tech, equating the two to the Ministry of Truth.
And a vein of optimism for today ran through his words.
“For the first time ever, Kentucky has more registered Republicans than Democrats,” he said to cheers.
