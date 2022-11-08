Rand Paul Visit Photo

U. S. Sen. Rand Paul (right) greets the crowd at Midwest Aviation in Paducah on Monday afternoon along with his wife, Kelley. The stop was one of seven in western Kentucky as part of Paul’s Get Out The Vote events in advance of today’s general election.

 By Mason Blandford

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul visited Paducah Monday with a stop at Midwest Aviation to read his midterms forecast of a “Red tsunami” and the bemoaning of pundits.

The crowd of some 40 cheered, waving signs with the senator’s name.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In