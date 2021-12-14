U.S. Sen. Rand Paul will visit areas of Kentucky ravaged by tornadoes last Friday night and early Saturday morning. The Bowling Green native and his staff will visit Mayfield, Princeton and Dawson Springs this Friday.
Paul told The Sun the visit will include listening to local officials and helping residents with applications for assistance.
“For example, we will meet with mayors, county judges, city managers and sheriffs,” he told The Sun on Tuesday. “They will survey the damage for us, but they will also let us know what needs are being met and what are the most important needs.
“Some people on our staff are sort of experts in all the FEMA paperwork that has to occur, so we’ll have people there to answer questions on that.”
Paul said the Senate has signed letters to the president supporting FEMA aid to Kentucky, as it has done in the past.
“When I was first elected in 2010, we signed letters in the first six months that I was there, requesting disaster funds,” he said. “This has been our routine since I’ve been in office, is when Kentucky counties are hurt by disaster to request disaster funds.”
Paul said support should not come only from the government.
“We also are big believers in private charity as well,” he said. “…We’ve also been talking to corporations. We talked to Lowe’s about donating some chainsaws in Lyon County and, in the end, they ended up not only donating the chain saws but donating $1 million to the relief fund.
“I’m really impressed with Kentuckians reaching out and helping their neighbors, cleaning up, rescuing people – but also with their giving as well. I think, in the end, there will be millions of dollars raised through private charity to aid in addition to the government money.”
Paul announced on Monday that his re-election campaign would donate $100,000 to local charities, which include:
• The Mayfield-Graves County Tornado Relief Fund set up by Graves Sheriff Jon Hayden and other community leaders through Independence Bank.
• Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief, a statewide disaster relief organization based in Louisville that has trained more than 2,500 people to be disaster relief workers.
• Relevant Church of Paducah, which collects food, water and other needed items to help families.
• Redemption City Church of Dawson Springs that helps provide refuge, including a warm meal and a bed.
• HOTEL INC – Helping Others Through Extending Love In the Name of Christ – of Warren County, which focuses on helping people with pathways toward stable housing, community resources, building relationships and serving neighbors.
• The United Way of Southern Kentucky of Bowling Green, which has set up a fund to benefit those impacted by the Dec. 10 tornadoes.
There has been some criticism about Paul saying he preferred to move money from other budget items to go toward relief following Hurricanes Sandy in 2013 and Harvey in 2017, but that he was in favor of Kentucky receiving direct government aid for its relief efforts.
“It’s just a lie; it’s not true,” he said of those criticisms. “We have always supported disaster funding, whether it was here or other states. We’ve never opposed disaster funding.
“We have asked that it be paid for if it’s not in the budget. For example, the money that we’ll be requesting for Kentucky has already been budgeted and allotted, and I’ve requested dozens of times that it be used in Kentucky. We’ve worked with counties through the years, we’ve filled out paperwork, we’ve set up meetings with FEMA – so, we’ve never changed.”
Paul said following Hurricane Sandy, he did not oppose New York state receiving FEMA funding.
“When they asked for extra money, we asked to review the expenditures and we found out that some of the money was not going to pay for damages during the disaster,” he said. “It was actually going to things that had nothing to do with the disaster and that it wasn’t being paid for.
”So, with all spending in Washington, we’ve always advocated that Kentucky get their share of appropriated money, and if new money is going to be appropriated, we’ve said, ‘Why don’t we take it from money we’re wasting in Afghanistan or other places?’ That’s been my consistent theme throughout.”
Paul said this is not the time for political one-upmanship.
“I think, actually, in the wake of so many deaths in Kentucky, it’s the time, really, when Republicans and Democrats ought to come together to try to see what we can do to help people first and leave the partisan chirping and chiming-in for another time,” he said.
