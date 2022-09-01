KEVIL — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., repeatedly heard one thing from constituents during a regional swing through west Kentucky this week: Prices are up.
“I foresee more inflation, rising interest rates or both,” Paul told a group of 20 to 30 people during a meet-and-greet at Rudy’s Farm Center, hosted by District 1 State Rep. Steven Rudy, R-Paducah, who serves as State House Majority Floor Leader. “If we have to fix this, we do what you all do: Spend less money. That seems simple, but it isn’t so simple in Washington.”
Paul’s 10-minute speech addressed fiscal irresponsibility and inflation, fielding questions for 20 minutes afterward.
He lauded state representatives that boasted a $3 billion rainy day fund this year — funds that aided tornado and flood victims.
“The national government’s rainy day fund is negative $30 trillion,” he said. “The difference is (the state) prioritizes what comes in. But in Washington, I’ve yet to go to any meeting where someone says, ‘We only have this much money this year, so let’s prioritize.’ They say, ‘Add it to my tab.’ ”
He advocated a penny plan — a broad, minimal cut across the board. “For a long time, you could balance the budget over five years. Now, that would take a 6% cut; it’s a six-penny plan now. Every year we don’t do it gets worse.”
While the senator primarily discussed dollar figures, he referenced President Joe Biden’s criticism of “greedy” oil refiners in June.
“Joe Biden seems a bit confused, but that’s nothing new,” Paul said. Someone in the audience yelled, “A bit?” to murmurs of agreement before he continued. “ ‘Maybe it’s because oil companies are greedy?’ I’d give him an ‘F’ for that analysis; you have to explain why they all became greedy at the same time.
“Prices are set by supply and demand. During COVID, some geniuses shut the economy down and passed $1,400 checks. Inflation was also added from limited supply of oil and gas. Guess what? Prices go up.”
He discussed the “when” — not the “if” — of counties and cities spending COVID-19 funding in their coffers.
“I’ve got a 30-trillion Zimbabwe note. Can that buy me anything here?” he asked. “When it’s spent, it will devalue the rest of the money in circulation. There’s more inflation to come.”
Paul answered a question on $12 billion in federal funding for electric vehicles.
“Well, they want farmers to have windmills on their tractors,” he joked. “Government doesn’t work on a profit motive. What are the odds that once (this develops), the technology has progressed and is outdated. It’s $12 billion(-worth) of having the wrong cord for your cell phone.”
Audience members had gripes about Biden’s recent decision to forgive up to $20,000 of student loan debt for most borrowers.
Paul called Biden a vote-panderer.
“How is that legal? I think it’s going to lose in court,” he said. “The bottom line is that 70% of Americans didn’t go to college, but they’re paying for 30% of those who did. Forgiving loans doesn’t put prices down, and universities will jack prices up even higher.”
Paul recommended tax-deductible college tuition instead, likening studies to business expenses. He referenced economist Larry Summers, then-President Bill Clinton’s Secretary of the Treasury and past president of Harvard University, who has publicly criticized the debt relief as inflationary.
He mentioned large university endowments — Harvard has a $53 billion endowment — and said competition would lower tuition rates.
“It’s kind of hard to feel sorry for them,” Paul said.
He congratulated the state legislature on challenging Gov. Andy Beshear, citing April media coverage of Beshear ordering Kentucky State Police to mandate social distancing on Easter Sunday.
“The governor sending government agents to a church on Easter Sunday is an abuse of power,” he said.
One attendee asked about the recent FBI raid on ex-President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. Paul said the FBI’s politicization at its highest levels concerned him.
“We’ve got a few questions for Dr. Anthony Fauci before he leaves town,” Paul said at the end.
This November, Paul runs against Democratic challenger Charles Booker, while House Majority Floor Leader Rudy runs unopposed.
After the speech, Paul and Rudy spoke with The Sun about the recent special session to pass a $212 million flood relief bill.
“We were able to come in and fill in the gaps where the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) isn’t stepping in,” Rudy said. “The reason we could do so much is like Paul talked about — we didn’t spend all the taxpayers’ money, and we set aside a rainy day fund for emergencies like this. I wish Washington would do that more.”
“The state and counties set priorities with only a limited amount of money. In Washington, the Federal Reserves just buy the debt,” Paul said. “In consequence, that’s where inflation comes from.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.