PADNWS-09-01-22 RAND PAUL - PHOTO

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks with David Gray of Paducah on Wednesday morning during a meet-and-greet at Rudy’s Farm Center in Kevil, hosted by State House Majority Floor Leader Steven Rudy, R-District 1. Paul primarily addressed fiscal irresponsibility and its contributions to inflation before fielding questions.

 MASON BLANFORD | The Sun

KEVIL — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., repeatedly heard one thing from constituents during a regional swing through west Kentucky this week: Prices are up.

“I foresee more inflation, rising interest rates or both,” Paul told a group of 20 to 30 people during a meet-and-greet at Rudy’s Farm Center, hosted by District 1 State Rep. Steven Rudy, R-Paducah, who serves as State House Majority Floor Leader. “If we have to fix this, we do what you all do: Spend less money. That seems simple, but it isn’t so simple in Washington.”

