FORT KNOX — An organization provided some restored Vietnam War-era military to the General George Patton Museum of Leadership.
On Saturday, a few members of the Kentucky Indiana Liberated Relics of Yesteryear brought their vehicles and items to be examined by guests of the museum.
James Darby, current KILROY president, said the group consists of around 68 active members who privately own restored military vehicles. He said members are mostly located in the Hardin County, Louisville and southern Indiana areas.
Darby said members drive through various events including funeral processions, birthdays and parades, and any other events that honor veterans.
KILROY members want to be able to show others their restored vehicles and talk about them with others.
“You want to be able to stand there and show off and talk about what you have and, fortunately, people are really interested in this stuff,” he said.
Christopher Leary, of Elizabethtown, was at the museum with his wife and two sons. He said his wife, who works at Fort Knox, had heard about the vehicles. It sounded like a good family outing, he said, considering his sons are greatly interested in World War II and Vietnam War history.
“When we told them that this was happening, they were all about it,” Leary said about his sons.
He said his son Cormac recognized the first vehicle they saw was from around the time of the Vietnam War.
KILROY member Kevin Emdee had a restored vehicle at the museum from 1967. Emdee also had various period military rations and cutlery available for view as well.
Emdee said he has been collecting restoring military vehicles since 1976. He’s retired U.S. Army, and served from 1976 to 1996. He said enjoys being able to use his vehicles in events that honor veterans and gives everyone a chance to look at them.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he said.
Dennis Givens and his wife are from the Dayton, Ohio, area, and decided to stop by the museum while they were on their way to the Shepherdsville flea market.
Givens said his father served in World War II, so it was good to be able to go into the museum to see the various items and artifacts from that time period.
“It’s just kind of a way to connect with him,” he said.
