MAYFIELD — Patsy “Ann” Warren, 85, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at 9:18 p.m. at her granddaughter’s residence.
She was a member of the Solid Rock Gospel Church, and a homemaker.
Mrs. Warren is survived by her son, Dwight Warren of Mayfield, Kentucky; her daughter- Karen (Phillip) McClain of Mayfield; her son- Tim Warren of Mayfield; one brother- Ricky J. Lacewell of Mayfield; her six grandchildren- Brandon (Trenda) Warren, Jeremy Winter Warren, Darren (Amanda) Warren, Kim (Jacob) Chambers, Brian (Shannon) McClain, and Mercedes (Ethan) Todd; 21 great-grandchildren, and several nieces & nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her husband- Bishop N. Warren; two sons- David Shane Warren and Dwain Warren; one sister- Helen Louise McAlpin; one brother- Ralph Lacewell; two grandchildren- Jessica Warren and Perry Warren; one great-grandchild- Reagan Warren; her parents- L.J. & Pauline Bonds Lacewell.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Tim Warren and Rev. Dathan Guthrie officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery. Friends may call after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be: Brian McClain, Jacob Chambers, Brandon Warren, Darren Warren, Ethan Todd, Trey Chambers, Nate Chambers, Grant Warren, Trey Warren, and Zach McClain. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeremy Warren, Kim Chambers, Mercedes Todd, and her great-grandchildren.
