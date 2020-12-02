With challenges ranging from the coronavirus crisis to the cancellation of its largest one-week ridership event, the Paducah Area Transit System has been able to continue its service to the community.
“We’ve been blessed,” said Arthur Boykin, PATS executive director.
“Our business was down probably about 40% (due to COVID-19 concerns), but then Congress enacted the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act and it covered transportation, so that made up for some of the decreased ridership.”
The transit system was further blessed to be able to “get our hands on the PPE (personal protective equipment) that we needed and, when it was in short supply, we were able to get the things we needed to sanitize our buses,” he said.
“And, to date I think we’ve had only one driver to contract the virus and he did not have to be intubated so I still count that as a blessing.”
Not surprisingly, the availability of public transportation during the crisis was deemed essential.
“The grocery stores are certainly essential, but the non-emergency transportation is also an essential service,” said Boykin, whether it be taking someone for wound care, or cancer treatment or dialysis.
“For the people, the clients who rely on us, we’re pretty critical to their needs.”
PATS did have to shut down its fixed route system for several months as the coronavirus escalated, but the demand-and-response service that could take passengers wherever they needed to go was also available and at a reduced cost, according to Boykin.
During the peak of the virus, buses were restricted to one passenger, whether it was a 12- or 14-passenger vehicle. With social distancing, disinfecting and other safety measures, including requiring riders to wear a mask, that number has risen to 4-6 passengers.
The spring and summer is usually when there are more riders using the system.
“Typically, when the Quilt Show was here, April has always been our largest ridership because you’ve got visitors who are going to utilize public transit, and you know the number of visitors that the Quilt Show would bring in,” he said.
While the Quilt Show cancellations obviously impact overall ridership, “it’s not going to impact what we’re able to do to serve the community,” he added.
PATS has recently implemented a ride-to-work program for workers at the Pilgrim’s Pride plant in Hickory, according to Boykin.
“They were having difficulties getting all the employees they wanted (to work). We take their employees down there in the morning and pick them up in the afternoon,” he said.
“I think it’s developing well and there’s been some interest in expanding it, so we’re just trying to fill a void or need as the community requires additional transportation.”
Boykin credits the PATS staff for helping navigate the continuing crisis.
“They’ve had a tremendous amount to do with that (continuing to operate). We’ve had those who were willing to say, ‘I know that we’re providing an essential service and I’m needed.’ You have those individuals who say, ‘It’s my turn at bat and I’m going to step up to the plate and do what I can.’ ”
The need for public transportation is never going to go away, Boykin acknowledges.
“The vast majority, about 65% of our riders, are not going to go away because we’re taking them to their medical appointments, dialysis, adult day care facilities. We’ve got to get those clients there,” he said.
“You can’t change the situation. All you can do is change your approach to it, so ... we strive to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.