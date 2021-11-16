PATS driver who took COVID-positive riders to get dialysis is recognized

Kneufrum Thompson, a bus driver who has been with Paducah Area Transit System for six years, made numerous 70-mile round trips from Paducah to a Kuttawa dialysis treatment facility with patients who were in need of transportation services in 2020.
The patients he drove had to receive dialysis treatment to stay alive, but there was a reason Thompson’s patients had to go out to Kuttawa: that location was the only area facility that would treat dialysis patients who tested positive for COVID-19.
Thompson was named driver of the year at Kentucky Public Transit Association’s annual meeting on Nov. 3 in Lexington. He was honored for his dedication to his job and for putting himself at personal risk to make sure COVID-positive patients who needed dialysis could get it.
Thompson was driving these patients on his PATS bus at a time when researchers were still studying the COVID-19 virus and did not know as much about the virus as is known today. For him, driving these patients was just part of his duty.
“It could have been my family member that needed that same treatment,” Thompson said.
Dialysis is a treatment used for patients whose kidneys are failing. It helps the body filter out waste from a person’s blood supply and takes on the role of kidneys in some patients with kidney failure. Patients getting dialysis often receive treatment multiple times a week, and treatments can last several hours.
Because of how often dialysis treatment needs to be administered to some patients, staying in quarantine for two weeks after testing positive for COVID would not have been an option for the patients Thompson drove to Kuttawa. Missing dialysis treatments could have been a life-or-death situation for those patients.
Thompson said he would drive patients to the Kuttawa dialysis treatment center, wait there several hours while they received treatment, and then take all the patients back home. Many of the patients Thompson drove on his PATS bus were elderly people who lived by themselves and needed assistance traveling.
“I got up every morning and stayed late in the day to make sure those clients got to and from the facility, every day. No questions, no hesitation, no asks, no grief, no anything of that nature. I just got up, talked to the good master above me about what I was getting ready to do, and went and did my job,” Thompson said.
Arthur Boykin, PATS executive director, said Thompson was the only PATS driver who was willing to put himself at risk by driving COVID-positive patients to a dialysis treatment facility in Kuttawa. Boykin could not force any of his drivers to put themselves at risk by knowingly driving COVID-positive patients, especially since there was not yet a vaccine available to the public. Boykin said Thompson willing to put himself at risk was “critical” to serving PATS clients.
“To have an individual step up and say, ‘I will do that,’ meant a lot because had Kneufrum not consented to doing it, we would have really had no way to get these clients to the treatment,” Boykin said.
At the KPTA annual meeting, Boykin was also named to the Kentucky Transit Hall of Fame. Boykin thanked his peers in the transit industry for recognizing his efforts with PATS, even though he has not been in the industry very long.
Additionally, two Fulton County Transit Authority workers were also recognized at the state transit meeting. Chris Brown, FCTA buildings and grounds maintenance supervisor, was named supervisory staff of the year. FCTA dispatcher and call taker Christy Snow was named customer service representative of the year.
