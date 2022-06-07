Cape Girardeau, Missouri-based Patrick Furniture opened its first branch in Paducah recently, with a ribbon-cutting last Thursday.
Patrick Furniture has had a long history with providing furniture in its region. Founded in 1914 by W. Richard Townsend as Townsend Furniture, the company has more than 100 years of business with four generations of family members running the business.
The company was renamed Patrick Furniture in 1950 after being acquired by Payton Oliver Patrick, a cousin of the then-owner Loren Townsend, following a previous attempt at expansion in New Madrid, Missouri.
Payton’s grandsons, Patrick and Mike Young, currently own the company with the Paducah store being managed by their sister, Laura Eck, and Mike’s son, Cy Young.
The Paducah branch is the first branch of the business to be opened since 1950, when the New Madrid store closed, with the only other currently being its main location in Cape Girardeau.
“I moved here from Cape Girardeau when I married my husband 31 years ago,” Eck said. “ I tried and tried and tried to get my grandfather to open a branch over here. He just wasn’t interested. He was already retired at that point and just wasn’t interested in the amount of work it would take to get it opened in Paducah.”
Eck said this had been a 25 years long dream of hers.
“I started asking my grandfather almost 20 years ago,” she said. “Now, my brother and my nephew and me … we just had the desire to finally do it.”
The business is opening in the old location of Tree Climbers Boutique.
“For about a year we had been talking to our Realtor about finding a place in Paducah,” Eck said. “We weren’t in a rush. We wanted the perfect spot. And then this one came available. My brother was thinking of the mall area, but I said, ‘No, we want to be in the midtown area near downtown because I just love the culture of this area.”
Eck was shocked by the support from the community for the business and the business they have seen in their opening days.
“We actually had customers coming in throughout our remodeling,” she said. “They thought we were open and they’d stop in and we’d say ‘we’re not open but feel free to walk around and look.’
“We got here Friday and there was someone waiting outside for us. The outpouring of support and the wants and the needs we’ve heard from people in the community is exciting,” she said.
“We’ve had a very warm welcome. We have just been humbled by the outpouring of support and love and excitement from the community welcoming us here. It’s been truly amazing and very heartwarming.”
Patrick Furniture is located on 1428 Broadway St. It is open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
