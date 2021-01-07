Local officials urged patience as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout proceeds in Paducah and McCracken County, in a news conference Wednesday afternoon to address rumors and update the community on the progress being made.
Paducah Mayor George Bray and McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer conducted the session via Zoom along with Kent Koster, Purchase District Health Department director.
“We’ve all heard the national news reports, we know that the vaccine distribution nationally is a real challenge, and certainly locally is no different,” Bray said.
“The state of Kentucky controls the amount of vaccine we get, they allocate it to us. I know all of us have heard reports of some counties getting more than us and some counties starting their distribution to some of that (first targeted) age group quicker than we’ve gotten to them in this city and county.
“We know that nursing homes have been prioritized, and first responders. We know that both of our hospitals have gotten vaccine,” he said. “But there still are questions, and our citizens deserve to have some of their questions answered.”
Clymer noted the vaccine rollout is a huge undertaking, but “you can be confident that we’re doing our best to get the vaccines to those who need them as rapidly and efficiently as possible.”
He also urged the public to continue being vigilant in containing the possible spread of the virus as the vaccine distribution ramps up.
“We’re making some great progress against the virus,” he said. “I would encourage everyone to not let up, wear a mask, wash your hands, keep your distance, limit your contacts and when your turn comes ... you’ll get vaccinated.”
Recognizing there are rumors going around and some frustration among the public, Koster said: “One of the things we should be happy about is that we do have vaccine now. Never in human history have we had new vaccines that’s been created in less than 12 months to help bring an end to this global pandemic.
“This is really a very complicated, federal, state and local public-private undertaking, and there’s a lot of uncertainty, a lot of frustration, and missteps are going to be inevitable particularly at the start. But the important thing is we’re going to get through this together ... and we all need to be patient.”
Koster outlined the vaccine rollout to date:
• Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital has received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and was expected to have vaccinated 944 persons by day’s end Wednesday. The hospital’s focus has been on hospital health care employees. They were to start the second round of doses today.
• Baptist Health Paducah has received 1,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and expects 600 more this week. Its focus also has been on hospital staff and community health care workers. Baptist Health Paducah has given 760 doses and expects to give 650 more this week.
• Long-term care facilities are being administered vaccine through a national contract with CVS and Walgreens. Dates for the first dosage to be given range from Jan. 5 through Feb. 9. To date, the only long-term care facility in McCracken County to receive vaccine is River Haven Nursing & Rehabilitation.
• The Health Department will have used up its first 200 doses of vaccine by the first of next week, and expects to receive 400 more doses.
• The statewide vaccine rollout is done in phases. Phase 1a includes long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities and health care personnel. Phase 1b includes anyone 70 or older; first responders and K-12 personnel.
“We have surrounding counties, and counties throughout the whole state, that have been allotted their first round of vaccines,” Koster said.
“After they have vaccinated their first responders and their health care workers, many of them do not have the health care worker base that McCracken County has. And, so they have been using up their additional vaccine on, and advertising for, the 70-plus age population and also school personnel population.”
Koster said he has reached out to Dr. Stephen Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, asking for additional vaccine to help McCracken County catch up with some of the surrounding counties who have already moved into their 1b phase.
“When these surrounding counties end up using their additional doses from their first allocation, they’re going to be limited on what vaccine order they receive in their counties,” Koster said.
“Dr. Stack is wanting to bring everyone up to the same level and make sure everybody is vaccinated in the Phase 1a before we move into Phase 1b.
“I just want everyone to understand that these other counties that receive vaccine and have additional vaccine, they’re only to be using the remainder of that for those populations and then after that, supposedly, they’re going to be limited on what vaccine they can receive until all the counties have vaccinated all the 1a population,” he said.
