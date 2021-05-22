‘Pathway to success’ webinar May 26
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce will host a webinar at 8 a.m. Wednesday titled: “Pathway to Success: Why you should be a part of the Chamber’s First Mastermind Cohort Program.” The webinar will feature Katie Englert, of Compass Counseling, who has completed a cohort group on this topic; local consultant Chris Hill, of Entreneering; and Chris Wooldridge, Murray State University’s Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development, who is coordinating the program with the chamber.
Nationally recognized entrepreneur and author Mike Michalowicz’s book, “Fix this Next,” will be the basis of study during the cohort program. The chamber is looking for 25-30 small business owners with a desire to invest in themselves and their future business success through a six- to nine-month executive education cohort program. Join the webinar to see why you should join the cohort.
More information is available by contacting Wooldridge, 270-809-2495, cwooldridge@mur
