BENTON — What began as a passion project three years ago for fifth-grader Maddox Cope, finally came to fruition and was dedicated May 10 at Sharpe Elementary School.
After seeing veterans memorials at other schools in the area, Cope felt that SES should have one too. He also had inspiration from the Jerry English Memorial Plaza at Mike Miller Park.
Flanked by members of the American Legion Post 236 honor guard, Cope spoke to the student body answering questions from Principal Jackie Reid. He talked about the importance of remembering and honoring American veterans.
The memorial surrounds the flagpole flying the United States flag. It features military statues from each branch of the military and a special stone reading “Never Forgotten.” A brick entrance to the memorial includes engraved bricks memorializing veterans that have a connection to students and staff at Sharpe Elementary.
A red, white and blue wreath was laid next to the memorial by the fifth grade president and vice-president and “The Star Spangled Banner” was played. At the close of the dedication, a new flag was raised.
Cope is the son of Brian and Teresa Cope and just finished his eighth grade year at North Marshall Middle School.
